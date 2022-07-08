Española Valley’s Edward Medina Gymnasium will get a new floor — eventually.
The school has been trying to move forward in replacing its hardwood, especially after it was damaged in a fire in November. However, Española athletic director Matthew Abeyta said Friday the project is in a holding pattern because of supply chain issues impacting the company hired to replace the floor, Stout Hardwood Flooring Co., in Las Cruces.
The company was supposed to start replacing the floor June 27, but Abeyta said he was unsure when it will begin. He said the new floor might not be installed until spring, since the gym is in heavy use from July until March for volleyball, basketball, wrestling and spirit.
Abeyta said if the installation begins later this month, it will take about three weeks before it will be ready for use. If it doesn’t happen by then, the school will likely opt to wait until the spring to replace the floor.
“We decided to go ahead and postpone [the project] until all of the supplies come in so they can start and finish and add some time for curing,” Abeyta said. “We have no idea when that will be. We’re just doing what we can.”
The floor was damaged in early November when the sound system in the middle of the gym caught fire and fell onto the center-court scoreboard above the floor, which also became engulfed in the flames. Both structures fell to the middle of the court, damaging it.
Española had its winter sports practice at Carlos Vigil Middle School and a few elementary schools while repairs were made to the court to make it playable for the rest of the season. Teams returned to Medina in December, but the lighter-colored patch at center court, plus the primer used to cover burn scars on other parts were readily apparent.
The school also used a modular scoreboard that showed the score and time remaining in several spots around the gym and had a makeshift sound system by the scorer’s table.
The good news is that new wall-mounted scoreboards will be installed starting Monday, which Abeyta said will be easier on coaches and players than the old scoreboard that sat over the floor.
Many a coach and player had to strain their neck to view the score, time and fouls.
Abeyta also said a new sound system will be set up in the corners of the gym and should be a marked improvement over the old speakers because it will have better acoustics.
“We talked about it from an engineering standpoint,” Abeyta said.
“We will have a more balanced sound going through the facility.”
The school had scheduled the floor installation during a two-week “dead” period in which basketball and volleyball would not be holding open gyms or scrimmages.
With the time frame up in the air, Española head volleyball coach Nicole Romero said she is ready at a moment’s notice to shift offseason workouts to Carlos Vigil or an available elementary school gym.
“We will make it work,” Romero said. “We made it through [the coronavirus pandemic], so I’m sure we can get through two weeks.”
The only problem that might occur if the installation begins during July is the postponement of weekend scrimmages and camps that give Española and other local teams a chance to compete before the regular season begins in August.
Romero added, she also was considering a youth camp, but put those plans on hold in the event the gym is not available. She said the various camps are good revenue generators for the program, so missing on those will hurt fundraising.
Romero indicated she would rather have the floor installation wait until 2023, but having a brand new court is worth moving out for a couple of weeks.
“I’d rather get it done yesterday than tomorrow, but I know they’re hopeful we will have it done by the end of this month,” Romero said.
“I’m looking at it positively and seeing [moving out of Medina temporarily] as a way for the program and the players to grow.”