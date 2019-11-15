Rematch of Meadow City Rivalry in 3A semifinal as Robertson, West Las Vegas clash

There was a sense of reality setting in on coach Leroy Gonzalez’s face in the moments after his team’s demolition of St. Michael’s on Oct. 25.
Sitting at the desk of his tiny office inside the team’s locker room, the Las Vegas Robertson head football coach was beginning to accept the fact that he’d have to skip the Cardinals’ annual Meadow City Rivalry game with West Las Vegas the following week.
With the District 2-3A title on the line, Gonzalez had to sit out after getting ejected for drawing two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the 44-0 win over the Horsemen.
“Yeah,” he said before taking a deep breath to gather his thoughts, “You always hate missing that game. That’s rough.”
No worries, coach. The Cardinals (9-1) took care of business with a 14-0 win that landed them the No. 3 seed in the Class 3A playoffs, which enter the quarterfinal round this weekend. Fittingly, it gives Robertson and West a rematch.
The sixth-seeded Dons (7-4) rolled past Hot Springs in last week’s opening round to set up the second all-Vegas playoff matchup in the last three years. Like last time, it pits the No. 3 and No. 6 seeds that nearly had a sequel in last year’s state championship game, a dream matchup cut short when West Las Vegas lost to Dexter in the semifinals.
GAME NOTES
What: Class 3A state quarterfinals; winner advances to next week’s semifinals to face either No. 2 Hope Christian or No. 10 Cobre, the lowest remaining seed in the field.
Where: Cardinals Stadium, Las Vegas, N.M.
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
How they got here: Robertson (9-1) is the No. 3 seed and champion of District 2-3A; No. 6 West Las Vegas (7-4) finished second in 2-3A and received an at-large bid, beating Hot Springs in last week’s opening round.
Overview: It’s West’s passing game led by QB John Balizan against Robertson’s methodical ground game led by QB Matthew Gonzales and RB Santiago Gonzales.
It boils down to this: Can West penetrate the Cardinals’ stingy defense? The redbirds have shut out their last two opponents and have given up just two offensive touchdowns since late September. If the Dons have any hope, it’s doing something — anything — to get into the end zone.
Bottom line, expect an explosive play or two to have a huge impact. Look out for Robertson’s No. 2: senior Antonio Padilla, a ridiculously talented running back who is most dangerous running pass patterns. Lose track of him and you’re asking for trouble.
Need to know: Two of the state’s more remarkable streaks are on the line. Robertson has won at least 10 games each of the last five years, posting a 54-10 record with four straight trips to the state championship game.
West Las Vegas has increased its win total each of the last five years and needs two more to keep that run going. They had just one win in 2013, but since head coach Adrian Gonzales took over in 2014, they’ve won 3, 4, 5, 7 and then 8 games. It culminated with last year’s loss in the semifinals.
The favorite: Robertson by 2.
Why: The Cardinals have had their way with the Dons, but the games are usually incredibly close and, at the very least, entertaining. West winning wouldn’t be a shock. The Dons are clearly good enough to pull this off but until that happens, it’s Robertson’s world we’re all living in.
