We just returned from another of our annual excursions to the isolated straw-bale cabin my wife Kitty’s family built 25 years ago on the Rio Vallecitos north of Ojo Caliente in the Tusas Mountains.
It’s amazing what a few miles does in New Mexico. Ojo Caliente basks in sunshine with cholla cactus and patches of bare earth; a bit up N.M. 111 the land lays under a blanket of white a foot to 2 feet deep, and the river runs silently and unseen under the thick ice. It is eerily silent, except for the occasional croak of a raven or the midnight howls of coyotes.
Life is reduced to feeding the two wood stoves and our wood-fired hot tub, taking snowshoe walks, good food and drink, watching the sun track across the blue sky, and the shadows shift across the meadow and under the forest canopy.
Parking at the river’s edge, we ferried our clothing and food in on plastic toboggans over hill and dale. Guiding a heavy sled takes some skills, as the load wants to roll or run over your heels on downhill sections. Three days later, we showed some smarts, using the frozen river as a smooth and easy-going roadway on our departure.
The sleds also provided a great way to move heavy loads about the property. Last summer, a large piece of synthetic carpet was lodged in the river. Carpet and plastic sheeting is commonly used in the region to seal leaks in irrigation presas, the small stone dams used to divert water to acequias, and get swept away in floods. They are the most prevalent pollutant in the otherwise pristine Rio Vallecitos waters, according to a state water quality study I read.
My son Travis had helped me pull the carpet from the streambed, but the water logged and dirt-encrusted material was too heavy to move to the parking area to be hauled away. Cutting it into three pieces with a serrated knife on this trip allowed me to pile it on a sled and pull it over the snow.
The snow also allowed us to shuffle through the woods on snowshoes, following the tracks of elk, rabbit, voles, pack rats and coyotes who eek out an existence in the winter realm. And, it allowed me to get in some skiing.
Without alpine touring gear, I shouldered my skis and bootpacked up into the forested hills above the cabin. Learning a thing or two over the years, I found a point below the center of the ridge and went straight up it, then split off at the top to the south and north, picking a different line on every run, then reused my bootpack trail to ascend, rather than cutting a new trail up every run, as has been my practice.
I was skeptical that it would be skiable, since there was about a foot of snow on the ground, but it was perfect. At the bottom was a dense layer of snow with a high water content, providing a hard covering over the small rocks, twigs and pine needles. Up top were 4 to 6 inches of recently fallen powder with a sugar-like consistency. The combo provided for a fast but easily carved surface; you just had to be easy on the edges to avoid cutting through to the ground. But even the frozen needles and grass provided a slick and skiable surface, as I found when I came around a blind corner and was confronted with a patch of just pine needles. I leaned back a bit expecting to be pitched forward but cut right across the “island” and back onto snow.
Most runs are just a few minutes in duration, but every turn was sweet.
It was a thrill to ski among the massive old growth Ponderosa pines, their orange trunks splitting the blue sky like lightning bolts. An admirer of maps, I’ve had the pleasure of charting Ski Vallecitos, and naming the various runs. There’s the Hall of Giants sector, the Cruiser Runs, La Esquina, the steeper Ponderosa Grande area and the long rambling Bootie Boogie that leads to La Vega where we have lunch on one of the pine needle islands.
At night, we lay in the hot tub, a steaming 105 degrees while the air temperature dropped to about 8. Our hair froze in fantastic curls and spikes as we gazed upward at constellations Cassiopeia, Orion, the Pleiades, Mars and even the gauzy Milky Way. We wonder, why are we so fortunate to have such experiences when so much of the world struggles just to survive? What do we do with such blessings? How do we protect what is left of the natural power, glory and beauty of this place?
Conditions
Ski Santa Fe has a 60-inch base, with all but Sunset Bowl and some of the Big Rock Chutes open.
Taos Ski Valley is at a 49-inch base, with all but a few hike-to runs off Highline Ridge open, but the Kachina Peak chair has yet to spin.
Sipapu has a 37-inch base, with all lifts operating and 37 runs skiable. Still closed are most double blacks, including Wormwood, the JIB and Josh Chutes, Indecision and Reasonable Anxiety.
Sipapu and the nonprofit youth organization NMX host the 10th annual King of the Mountain Slopestyle Contest on Saturday. Cash prizes will be presented to the male and female winners for best trick, and prizes for the winners of the slopestyle comp.
The contests run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Angel Fire has a 32-inch base with all but one run open. Red River has a 37-inch base with 61 of 64 runs open. Pajarito Mountain has a 24-inch base with 32 of 44 runs open. Sandia Peak has a 28-inch base with all runs open. Ski Apache reports a 38-inch base with 37 of 55 runs open. Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area, outside Red River on Bobcat Pass, has a 36-inch base with all trails open.
Wolf Creek has a 62-inch mid-mountain base with all runs open.
Crested Butte has a 38-inch base. Its High Lift and North Lift to its Extreme Limits terrain have yet to launch. Telluride reports a 39-inch base with 131 of 148 runs open. Monarch Mountain has a 45-inch base, with all runs open, including the hike-to Mirkwood Basin. Purgatory has a 44-inch base with 102 of 105 runs open, as well as three of its four terrain parks.
Arizona Snowbowl north of Flagstaff has a 54-inch base with all but its hike to runs open.
