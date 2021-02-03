There was, after all, a college basketball game between the University of New Mexico and San Diego State on Wednesday night.
The game technically took 40 minutes to play but, really, it was decided in half that.
Shooting 76 percent in the second half, the UNM women rolled to an 84-48 win over the Aztecs at Viejas Arena in San Diego. It keeps New Mexico (8-2 overall, 5-2 Mountain West) in the hunt for the top spot in the conference race with a month left in the regular season.
The Lobos trailed at halftime but outscored the Aztecs 58-21 in the final two quarters as LaTascya Duff nearly equaled SDSU’s entire point total with 18 of her own in the second half.
Coach Mike Bradbury said his team’s remarkable efficiency after a back-and-forth first half didn’t have much to do with his halftime speech.
“These kids got themselves together and they knew, for some reason, we were a little off kilter there in the first half,” he said.
Everything UNM did in the last 20 minutes was total domination. The Lobos held a 16-0 edge in fastbreak points and 22-4 in the paint. The defense forced half a dozen turnovers and held San Diego State to 6-for-22 shooting.
Even more impressive was the fact that the team’s leading scorer, Jaedyn De La Cerda, didn’t score a single point all night. She played 23 minutes, taking only four shots and grabbing two rebounds, a clear indication that the rest of the lineup was more than capable of picking up the slack.
The Lobos hit 13 3-pointers and held the Aztecs to 14 or fewer points in every quarter.
Duff and Ahlise Hurst each had 19 points to lead four New Mexico players in double figures. Antonia Anderson had 18 and Shaiquel McGruder 15. Anderson and McGruder combined for 17 rebounds, leading to a ball-control offense that saw the Lobos turn it over just six times all night.
Now comes the hard part. Through three previous Mountain West series, the second game has always been more challenging than the first for the Lobos. Game two against San Diego State comes Friday afternoon in a rare 1 p.m. tipoff.
“Yeah, hopefully we shoot 73 percent in the first half,” Bradbury joked. “We’ll watch the film and then we’ll see.”
NOTES
Football: Wednesday was the late signing period for college teams across the country. While UNM will hold off until Thursday to announce the handful of players it has signed, the overall haul won’t be too large.
Head coach Danny Gonzales had a signing class of more than 20 high school players in December. He said Wednesday that he’s still in the market for a veteran Division I transfer at quarterback, as well as a D-1 transfer on the offensive and defensive lines.
He did say he has invited back 14 seniors from the 2020 season. All seniors were granted an additional year of eligibility due to the drastic impact the coronavirus pandemic had on most teams last fall. Among those not coming back is popular linebacker Brandon Shook, whom Gonzales said had plans to enter law enforcement in the Los Angeles area.
