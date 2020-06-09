ALBUQUERQUE
In college recruiting parlance, it’s always the peak of the Christmas shopping season when you’re in Paul Weir’s house.
With one open scholarship and an entire world to pick from, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball coach will use the next month or two to land the next Lobo. The vacancy comes courtesy of the recent exit of backup guard Tavian Percy, a sophomore who decided to take his talents elsewhere after two seasons at UNM.
Weir said Tuesday that he is in no real rush to bring in another player, saying he hasn’t offered the scholarship to anyone who is available. Until last week, that spot appeared to be reserved for four-star high school recruit Frank Anselem, a 6-foot-10 center who put the Lobos in his final four alongside, Syracuse, Georgia and San Diego State.
He announced June 3 that he made a firm commitment to Syracuse, leaving Weir still searching. Like Santa Fe High’s J.B. White, Anselem was originally slated to be a high school senior this fall but enrolled in a private prep school in order to graduate a year early.
“There are teams that are signing players right now and going over the scholarship limit just because you don’t exactly know how things will play out,” Weir said. “So we’re always recruiting, we’re always actively engaged in trying to recruit kids to come here.”
Weir has, of course, gotten a nonbinding verbal commitment from Santa Fe High senior Fedonta “J.B.” White but Weir is prohibited from discussing the status of players not currently signed by the school. If, as it has been reported, White goes ahead and receives his high school diploma this summer, then he could be the recipient of UNM’s open spot.
It’s just one of many unanswered questions about the Lobos, who return just five scholarship players from last season’s team and still haven’t gotten word from the NCAA regarding the eligibility of Jeremiah Francis. A transfer from North Carolina, the 6-foot point guard hopes to get a waiver that would make him immediately eligible. Otherwise, he’d have to sit out the season in accordance with the NCAA’s transfer guidelines.
Regardless, it means eight newcomers on next season’s team with a possible ninth being the shiny new toy Weir plucks from the recruiting wish list.
Of the few veterans returning, Weir said three are largely undervalued. Seniors Makuach Maluach, Zane Martin and Keith McGee form the nucleus of a team that will be considerably smaller and much more guard-heavy than last year’s club. The only players taller than 6-7 are redshirt freshman Bayron Matos (6-9) and unproven junior college transfer Assane Ndiaye (7-1), a junior — and neither has played a single second of Division I basketball.
Weir said next season’s Lobos will more closely resemble the team he fielded in his first year at UNM in 2017-18 when it had one post player and an array of guards and small forwards. What they lacked in size they made up for with speed and a barrage of 3-point shots. It proved to be Weir’s best season as the Lobos advanced to the Mountain West Conference Tournament championship game.
Among the other issues the coach faces are filling a vacancy on his staff and putting the final touches on the team’s schedule. With the coronavirus leaving the 2020-21 season in question, getting the final few dates filled is easier said than done.
“The schedule is close to being done,” Weir said, adding it’s entirely likely that the Lobos will play more than one game against an in-state NCAA Division II opponent in order to reach the maximum number of games a D-I team is permitted to play. “That’s not as easy as it seems. Those schools now have new scheduling parameters as well and we’ve just got to find a way to make all this fit.”
In response to coaches’ concerns about the difficulty in getting quality nonconference opponents on the schedule, the Mountain West has already announced plans to expand the league’s slate from 18 to 20 games beginning with the 2022-23 season. That would leave approximately 10 open dates per team; eight for the Lobos since its annual home-and-home rivalry with New Mexico State is unlikely to change.
Weir is getting close to naming a replacement for assistant coach Jerome Robinson, who stepped down last month. Among the candidates is Craig Snow, currently classified as a special assistant to Weir. The two have had a close friendship over the years, with Weir creating the spot of special assistant last year in order to get Snow on his staff.
