“The Process” has started over again at Santa Fe Prep — just not as smoothly as the Blue Griffins would like.
The pattern Prep’s boys soccer program goes as follows: A two- to three-year run of unprecedented success followed by a year or two of rebuilding. Well, it’s the second year of the latest rebuilding project, and the Blue Griffins are showing progress. It’s just that unforeseen circumstances stunted their growth.
Injuries and illnesses sent Prep scrambling for much of the season, and the lineup was never consistent until October. After a 1-8 start, the Blue Griffins have been steadier with a 3-4 mark to finish the regular season.
It was enough to garner them a nine seed for the Class 1A/3A State Boys Soccer Championship, and they get a familiar opponent for the opening round that starts Friday. Prep plays fellow District 2-1A/3A and crosstown foe No. 8 St. Michael’s at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex at 4 p.m. Friday.
Prep head coach Hersch Wilson likes the matchup, especially since his squad played the Horsemen tough in a 2-1 loss on Oct. 8. It also coincided with the Blue Griffins’ best stretch of play, as they beat Las Vegas Robertson and lost close matches to St. Michael’s and Albuquerque Bosque School, the top seed in the 1A/3A field, in a week’s stretch.
“I think after a number of games that were close, that were tight, the guys realize that, ‘Hey, we can play with anybody in our district,’ ” Wilson said.
It just took a while to get there. The injuries forced Wilson’s hand as far as juggling players to fill holes. Junior midfielder Jack Tiegler was an example of that, as he moved from the midfield to striker to center-back in the back line. While the constant shifting allowed the players to learn how to play multiple positions, it had an impact on players settling into positions that they could grow into and help develop chemistry.
Prep sophomore goalkeeper Bruno Sire said the defense struggled during the rough start because of all the shifting of players.
“The thing that we started doing more of was communicating and telling when people were behind us,” Sire said. “That was the main thing that always beat us: Our defenders would get pulled to the side and [the opposing player] would get a shot. From my point, I’ve been more vocal and more commanding around my box and intercepting crosses and stuff like that.”
As the defense improved, it allowed the ball to get to the midfield more often, which in turn led to more scoring opportunities for the Blue Griffins. After getting shut out in its first eight losses, Prep was shut out only three times after that.
“I think the big thing for us was playing through the midfield,” Tiegler said. “It brought our midfield into the attack and that helped us in the second half of the season.”
After losing to the Horsemen 5-0 on Sept. 21, Prep started to put together more attacks against the Horsemen defense in the rematch. The Blue Griffins’ defense held firm in the second half after allowing St. Michael’s to build a 2-0 lead. Alex Hoback scored a goal for Prep, and it produced several chances in the final five minutes that fell short.
Still, Wilson feels it helped set the tone for the final two weeks of the season. And it could portend to more success next year — which is right on schedule for the program.
“We were talking about this season about living up to our potential,” Wilson said. “We’re not all the way there yet. I think some of these kids have a great couple of years ahead of them.”
Class 1A/3A, 4A State Boys and Girls Soccer Championships
The schedule of matches for the opening round:
Friday
Boys
Class 1A/3A
No. 9 Santa Fe Prep at No. 8 St. Michael’s, 4 p.m.
No. 10 Las Vegas Robertson at No. 7 Tierra Encantada (Salvador Perez), 5 p.m.
Saturday
Boys
Class 4A
No. 11 Albuquerque Valley at No. 6 Taos, 2 p.m.
Girls
Class 4A
No. 12 Roswell Goddard at No. 5 Los Alamos, 3 p.m.
No. 9 Taos at No. 8 Silver, noon
Class 1A/3A
No. 12 Santa Fe Indian School at No. 5 East Mountain, 3 p.m.
No. 11 Navajo Prep at No. 6 Las Vegas Robertson, 10 a.m.
No. 10 Rehoboth at No. 7 Academy for Technology and the Classics (Santa Fe High), 2 p.m.
No. 9 Santa Fe Prep at No. 8 Hatch Valley, 10 a.m.
