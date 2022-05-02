The image still burned in Bruce Cottrell’s head 22 years later was the attention the hotel TV got.
Cottrell, then the head girls tennis coach at Los Alamos, remembers almost vividly his players and their parents sitting in the hotel lounge, glued to the coverage of the Cerro Grande fire threatening Los Alamos and White Rock. Two of his players had their homes destroyed, but both towns dodged a far worse disaster.
So, he understands exactly what the athletes, parents and coaches at Mora High School as well as the two Las Vegas schools — West Las Vegas and Robertson. With the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire taking aim at those communities, Cottrell knows the chaos their lives are going through.
Like accounting for athletes’ whereabouts, finding places to practice and making sure everybody has enough clothing to last long enough to come home — if there is a home.
“You feel for those kids at Mora and in Las Vegas,” said Cottrell, who is now an assistant at Capital.
Las Vegas Robertson head tennis coach Juan Carlos Fulgenzi said Monday he is doing his best to provide some normalcy to his team as it prepares for the Class 1A-4A State Individual and Team Tournaments in Albuquerque, which start Wednesday. He said the challenge has been to find tennis courts in Santa Fe, where he is staying until heading to Albuquerque.
However, the smoke from the Cerro Pelado Fire raging in the Jemez Mountains to the west of the city left a slight haze.
“We’re trying for any courts right about now,” Fulgenzi said.
It’s ironic that the same scenario is playing out almost 22 years later for programs on opposite sides of the North. In both cases, the girls teams entertained — or in Robertson’s case, entertains — hopes of winning team and individual honors. Los Alamos ended up sweeping the singles and doubles titles, on its way to taking the team crown for the first time.
Robertson girls, meanwhile, are seeded second to Albuquerque Academy (the team Los Alamos bested in 2000) in the team bracket, while the doubles duo of Mikaella Sena and Stella Garcia try to finish their prep careers with three state titles in one season. They were a part of the Lady Cardinals’ volleyball and basketball championships this season.
Regardless of how this week plays out for Robertson, Cottrell knows that one eye will be on the tennis courts. The other will be on the sky to the northeast.
“It was a nice distraction, so they didn’t have to focus on watching TV,” Cottrell said.
But the respite was just temporary — and probably will be for the athletes in Las Vegas and Mora. The aftermath surely will be eye-opening and heartbreaking when the danger abates.
Alisa Bonner, who won the singles title for the Lady Hilltoppers in 2000, said in 2020 seeing the green and gold views residents were accustomed to turned black and brown took her aback when the team returned to Los Alamos more than a week after evacuations closed the town.
“All the aspens are gone,” Bonner said. “You’re never going to see that color again. The green is all gone, and our mountain was just brown and black for so long.”
The area was ravaged by two wildfires in the span of 11 years, and the beautiful landscape that made Los Alamos such an attractive place is slowly returning. That is what the residents in the Mora and Las Vegas area will have to deal with when they return home.
What was once so majestic will be scarred for years. Hardware and championships are hardly bandages to heal their wounds.