What was a problem has turned into a crisis for the St. Michael’s Horsemen.
After a stunningly listless performance against Las Vegas Robertson a week ago with the District 2-3A title on the line, the Horsemen continued its spellbound ways Saturday afternoon.
The fall of the Horsemen is almost complete as Raton came to Christian Brothers Athletic Complex and thumped them 34-13 in the district finale on Saturday. The win created a three-way tie for second place after Las Vegas Robertson wrapped up the 2-3A title with a 14-0 win over West Las Vegas at Cardinal Field earlier in the day.
Based on the point differential tiebreaker outlines in the New Mexico Activities Association handbook, West Las Vegas took the runner-up spot with a plus-5 total based on its games against Raton and the Horsemen. Raton, which had to win by 11 points, took third and the Horsemen were fourth.
That, though, was the least of St. Michael’s head coach Joey Fernandez’s problems.
“We’re just trying to light a fire,” Fernandez said. “As far as these kids, I don’t think we get that game in and game out. I think I’ve seen it two or three quarters all year. We have a lot of talent on this team, maybe some of the best athletes that I’ve had in a long time. But when you don’t have that fire or commitment to get the job done, we’re not going to go far.”
The loss was the second in a row for St. Michael’s, which came on the cusp of a four-game winning streak which seemed to have the team trending in the right direction. However, the 44-0 loss at Las Vegas Robertson exposed the Horsemen run defense, and the Tigers exploited that generously behind the running of Cayden Walton.
The freshman had three touchdown runs, including a pair of 34-yarders to lead the way. Walton’s final 34-yard touchdown came with 2:05 left in the game that made it 34-13, Tigers. It came on the heels of consecutive St. Michael’s possessions that ended in Lucas Coriz interceptions.
The second half saw St. Michael’s commit three turnovers, and Raton converted two of the miscues into touchdowns. A fumble with 4 minutes left in the third quarter gave the Tigers the ball at the Horsemen 40. They proceeded to go the distance in nine plays, and Walton scored on a 4-yard touchdown run for a 27-13 lead with 10:33 left in the game.
In what has been a disturbing pattern all year, St. Michael’s moved into Raton territory twice in the third quarter but mistakes thwarted those drives.
“It’s frustrating to see that we can’t keep driving the ball,” Fernandez said. “We’ve got to make mistakes. It’s not the same people, but to me it’s all about the want to get the job done.”
St. Michael’s never led in the game, but tied it at 6-all when Coriz connected with Rico Gurule for a 68-yard touchdown with :56 left in the opening quarter. That tie was short-lived as Raton responded in kind.
Tigers quarterback Dylan Quartieri connected with Jesus Alvarado with a 60-yard touchdown for a 13-6 Tigers lead with 15 seconds left in the quarter. The lead grew to 20-6 on Raton’s next drive as Walton produced a 34-yard touchdown run with 10:50 left in the first half.
The fourth-place finish means St. Michael’s is all but guaranteed a road game for the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs next week. Fernandez admitted that he’s not sure if his team will be a part of the 12-team bracket.
If there is a next week, Fernandez made it clear what the next step is for the Horsemen.
“Hopefully, I get my team to play some football,” Fernandez said. “If we can play some football, we can be dangerous. But it’s up to the kids right now if they want do it for four weeks or turn in their pads in a week.”
