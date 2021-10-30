In the small former coal-mining town that sits next to Colorado border, all the citizens of Raton need to get riled up is a good football team.
Want to send them into a tizzy? Give them a great football team to support.
The Raton Tigers took one more step toward the “great” tag Saturday afternoon, thanks to a physical, punishing defense and an equally bruising running back. Raton’s defense held St. Michael’s to just 23 yards of total offense in the first half and forced two second-half turnovers. Junior running back Cayden Walton ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns to cap an undefeated season with a 14-0 win at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex.
With the win, Raton (10-0 overall, 4-0 in 2-3A) guaranteed itself the top seed for the Class 3A playoffs and a bye for next week’s opening round. It was the first district title the program won in 12 years, and Tigers head coach Tony Giacomo said it was treat to see about 100 fans show up in Santa Fe to celebrate the moment — one that was capped with a Gatorade bath for the coach as the team sneaked up on Giacomo as he gave an interview.
“This is such a special year, and it’s so neat to see our community and our school supporting us,” a soaking Giacomo said. “It’s back to like it was back in the ’90s. Everyone is rallying around us and loving it. They are coming up and congratulating us on a great season. It just feels so good.”
There was no sneaking up on the Horsemen, though, especially after they suffered a 44-7 beatdown at Las Vegas Robertson the week before. St. Michael’s head coach Joey Fernandez said the team went through a rigorous week of practice, designed to ratchet up the physicality for the playoffs. However, the team also didn’t get the 10 players who missed last week’s game because of COVID-19 close contact quarantine requirements until Wednesday.
Fernandez said he simplified his game plan because of the lack of practice time those players had over the past two weeks.
“We didn’t do a lot of offensive and defensive stuff because we’re trying to get these guys to play physical,” Fernandez said. “I knew coming in we were going to be tired and sore, because our kids haven’t had a practice week like this at all. And all of them were sore.”
Simplification is Raton’s persona, especially with Walton, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound junior. He handled the ball on almost every play in the second half, accumulating 45 of his yards in the second half on 11 carries. He was targeted on 12 of Raton’s 15 plays after the half.
Walton capped the Tigers’ second drive in the second half with a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:36 left in the third quarter. It was a drive he helped keep alive with a 21-yard reception on a third-and-10 play at the St. Michael’s 31-yard line.
On the ensuing drive, Walton collected 39 yards on the ground and drew a pass interference penalty on a third-and-3 play at the Horsemen 39. He finished it with a 19-yard touchdown run with 3:18 left in the game for insurance.
As if he hadn’t done enough, Walton picked off a Zach Martinez pass on the final St. Michael’s drive with less than 2 minutes left.
Giacomo said Walton’s versatility is an essential part of Raton’s offensive attack.
“He is dynamic; he’s hard to stop,” Giacomo said. “I compare him to Barry Sanders. He can catch, he can run, he has great vision. He’s got it all and just a great kid.”
Meanwhile, the Tigers’ defense feasted on the simplified game plan for the Horsemen. St. Michael’s (7-3, 2-2) had zero rushing yards in the first half, while Martinez, who was one of the 10 quarantined players, completed just five of nine passes for 23 yards.
In fact, outside of a 36-yard pass to Creed Chavez, Martinez passed for minus-13 yards on his four other completions in the half.
It was the second straight game in which the Horsemen had fewer than 50 yards of total offense in the first half.
For the past three weeks, St. Michael’s has struggled running the ball, which sets up the passing game. The Horsemen had just 39 yards on the ground, and Martinez went 13-for-23 for 99 yards and an interception.
St. Michael’s senior receiver Devin Flores said it is important to reestablish the run game, because so much of the offense is predicated on that. The Horsemen have gone three straight weeks without hitting the 100-yard mark on the ground.
“If we can get the run game, it definitely opens up the passing a lot more,” Flores said. “It’s just been a lot of mental breakdowns we’ve been having. We just need to get over that hump now as we get into the playoffs.”
Fernandez said the silver lining against the Tigers was that the Horsemen matched their opponents’ physicality, which was missing against Robertson. He said that will be a constant theme for his team through the rest of the playoffs.
Despite finishing the season on a two-game losing streak, the Horsemen did just enough through the first eight weeks of the season to secure the fourth seed. That ensures them a bye for the opening round of the 3A playoffs, and gives them a week of practice to improve on areas opponents exposed over the past three weeks.
Still, Fernandez would have rather played a game next week.
“We do need another game next week before we hit the better teams [in Class 3A],” Fernandez said.
But in Tiger Country, the feeling of jubilation is growing, and the people of Raton hope it doesn’t stop.
