Boys basketball
Raton 61, West Las Vegas 52
What happened: The Tigers kept pace with Las Vegas Robertson atop the District 2-3A standings Wednesday, building a 20-point lead that was big enough to withstand a late Dons run in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. Raton used a 16-7 scoring run in the second quarter to build a 26-16 lead, then powered its way to a 46-32 lead entering the fourth. West Las Vegas took advantage of the foul count and went to the free-throw line 24 times in the final quarter, making 14.
Top players: Jonathan Gonzales's 17 points led the way for the Dons, with 10 coming in the fourth quarter. Damian Gallegos added 16. Christian Kemp knocked down three 3-pointers, on his way to 13 points to lead Raton. Ryan Quintana added 12.
What's next: West Las Vegas (9-11 overall, 0-5 in 2-3A) travels to Santa Fe Prep on Saturday. Raton (14-5, 5-1) hosts Santa Fe Indian School on Saturday.
