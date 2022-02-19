Boys basketball
Raton 69, Santa Fe High 47
What happened: The Blue Griffins brought three good quarters with them for the District 2-3A road trip Saturday to Raton. Unfortunately, they left the third quarter in Santa Fe. The Tigers held Prep scoreless for the first 8 minutes of the second half, and turned a tight 28-25 lead into a 47-25 advantage. Blue Griffins head coach Joe Vigil said it was as bad a quarter as he has seen from his team. “Some days, we’ve had bad third quarters, but not as bad as this,” Vigil said. “We just couldn’t score, and then things went stale. I thought we played good offensive and defensively in the first half.” With Raton's win, St. Michael's was eliminated from the district title chase. The Tigers must beat Las Vegas Robertson on Monday to force a Tuesday playoff.
Top players: Finn Coles led the Blue Griffins with 27 points. Raton countered with a quartet of double-digit scorers: Matthew Quartieri led the way with 15, Gerardo Urquijo-Tafoya added 14, Williams Berry had 11 and Chance Middlebrook scored 10.
What’s next: Santa Fe Prep (14-10 overall, 5-5 in 2-3A) earned the fourth seed and a home game for the first round of the District 2-3A Tournament on Wednesday.
St. Michael's 55, Santa Fe Indian School 52
What happened: The Horsemen got off to a horrendous start, trailing 17-4 late in the first quarter of a 2-3A game in Pueblo Pavilion. They steadily chipped away at the margin, cutting it to 20-11 after one, 32-26 heading into the second half and 40-39 after the third. St. Michael's finally took control, outscoring the Braves 19-15 in the final quarter. "We didn't have enough energy coming out of the first quarter," St. Michael's interim head coach Gerard Garcia said. "But we got it together in the second half."
Top players: The Horsemen were led by Devin Flores' 16 points, while SFIS had Leighton Galvan score 21 and Owen Pecos added 18.
What's next: St. Michael's (9-13, 6-3) takes on West Las Vegas on Monday with a chance to earn the second seed for the district tournament. SFIS finishes the regular season (8-14, 1-9).
Las Vegas Robertson 77, West Las Vegas 67
What happened: The Cardinals are one win away from securing the District 2-3A regular-season championship after holding off a pesky Dons team in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. Robertson held a 38-33 lead before finally pushing the lead into double figures by outscoring its host 20-13 in the third for a 58-46 lead. The Cardinals closed out the game, thanks to 8-for-12 shooting from the free-throw line. "We knew we would get their best shot," Robertson head coach James Branch said. "I was leery. They had nothing to lose, but give credit to my guys."
Top players: Mathew Gonzales was spectacular for the Cardinals, scoring 47 points and hitting 13 of 15 free throws. Bodie Schlinger added 11 points. P.J. Montaño scored 21 points for the Dons, while Damian Gallegos added 19 and Josh Gonzales 15.
What's next: Robertson (17-6, 8-1) plays Raton at home Monday and can clinch the district title with a win. West Las Vegas (10-14, 1-8) entertains St. Michael's on Monday.
Girls basketball
Santa Fe Prep 45, Monte del Sol 11
What happened: The Blue Griffins wrapped up their season with a Senior Night win over the Lady Dragons in Prep Gymnasium. Prep honored its lone senior, Anna Knight, and she reciprocated with a 19-point performance in her finale. Prep build a 20-7 lead at the half, then shutout Monte del Sol in the third quarter to push the margin to 33-7.
"We pressured them pretty early, and I think that pressure got to them," Prep head coach Anika Amon said.
Top players: While Knight led Prep in scoring, Katherine Bair chipped in with 10 points. Gabriela Rosas had four points for the Lady Dragons.
What's next: Prep ends its season at 4-11, while Monte del Sol finishes at 4-18.
