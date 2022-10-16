If the tabulations are correct, history was made Saturday night in Raton.
Late in the first half of St. Michael’s 28-21 win over the host Tigers, Raton running back Cayden Walton broke the state record for career rushing yards when he passed Laguna-Acoma’s David McGee for the top spot. By game’s end, Walton had pushed his career mark to 7,245 yards, with one more game left in the regular season and at least another one in the upcoming Class 3A playoffs.
And, yes, playoff stats count. It’s a big reason why La Cueva’s Ronnie Daniels was able to establish the single-season rushing mark of 3,024 yards in 2010.
Walton needs 628 yards to break that record. He’s averaging 263 yards a game, although it’s safe to assume the sledding will get considerably tougher from here on out, considering defending state champion Robertson is up next, followed by the state playoffs. If Walton averages 210 yards over the next three games — assuming Raton gets at least one win in the playoffs — he could surpass the Daniels mark by early November.
Of course it all has to be verified by the New Mexico Activities Association, but, at this point, it seems a formality.
Walton’s also on pace to break the all-time record for rushing touchdowns. The standard of 96 (also set by Daniels) is within reach. Walton scored twice in Saturday’s loss to St. Michael’s, giving him 86 and a tie for second all-time. Raton officials planned a postgame celebration in which Walton was presented a commemorative T-shirt.
The Raton senior found a fan in Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez. He lauded Walton’s hard-charging running style and ability to make precision cuts in traffic, running into contact rather than around it. Fernandez also likes Walton’s character after seeing something in the first half of Saturday’s game.
“Yeah, he threw up on the field when he was coming back to the huddle,” Fernandez said. “A lot of kids would have left the game, but he got back in there and kept going. He never took a play off. You don’t see that a lot anymore.”
Molly Wissman knows how to stop goals. During Saturday’s 10-0 win over Albuquerque Manzano, she showed she can score them, too. She ended the match in the 56th minute with a penalty-kick goal to invoke the 10-goal mercy rule. It was the first goal she scored since she was a freshman. It was just her third varsity match, against Belen, when she moved from her normal goalie position to the field and scored two goals in an 8-0 win during the second day of the Aztec Shootout.
It was one of three times during that year she played away from goal, but she already was making her mark as the Demonettes’ No. 1 keeper. She allowed just 1.38 goals per match and recorded 113 saves for a Demonettes squad that went 8-11-1 on the season.
The University of Denver-bound senior is allowing 1.08 goals per match, and the win over the Lady Monarchs was her seventh shutout of the season.
Let’s just get this out of the way: New Mexico Highlands will not win the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship this season.
That’s not really the point, either. The Cowboys have had a miserable decade, finishing last in the RMAC four of the previous nine seasons and no higher than sixth three other times. Basically anything better than that is a solid step in the right direction.
Consider this season a potential step in the right direction, as first-year head coach Ron Hudson has NMHU playing well and remaining competitive. At 3-3 overall following Saturday’s loss to CSU-Pueblo, the Cowboys dropped into a tie for third with four games remaining.
To say their chances of winning the conference are out of the question isn’t true; two of their next three games are against the top teams in the RMAC standings (Colorado Mines and Western Colorado), but both are at home, giving NMHU a puncher’s chance at making a late run — or at least playing spoiler for someone in front of them.
Regardless, enjoy the success the Pokes are having. They’ve won more than four games just once since 2013. They haven’t had a winning record since 2012.
There are a few potential state records that will come out of Thursday’s 89-62 game between victor Albuquerque La Cueva and West Mesa. As soon as it is reported to the New Mexico Activities Association, it will go down as the highest-scoring game in state history, as its 151 points outpaced Roswell’s 79-54 win over Lovington in 2019.
While the Bears’ 89 points is a school record, it’s doesn’t even register in the NMAA record book. Four teams have scored at least 100 points in state history, led by Deming’s 124-0 win over Tularosa in 1925. The second-spot does include a Santa Fe team — the Demons allowed Albuquerque High to score 101 points in a 1916 game, which tied Texico’s effort against Loving on 2008. Then, there is Clayton, which dropped 100 on Springer in 1924.
In fact, La Cueva’s point total is just third-best in the 21st century. Texico obviously has the top spot, but Los Alamos drubbed Bernalillo 95-0 in 2007.
You can place the St. Michael’s boys cross-country team into contender status after Saturday’s performance in the Albuquerque Academy Extravaganza, which served as a preview for the state meet at Academy in three weeks. The Horsemen bested Navajo Prep by the slimmest of margins, 78-79, in the lowest-score-wins team format. St. Michael’s had three runners in the top 10, led by Landen Sandoval’s runner-up finish to Tohatchi’s Briley Dauphinais.
On the girls side, Raylee Hunt continued her dominance, winning the individual race in a time of 19 minutes, 6.90 seconds that was more than 90 seconds faster than Santa Fe Prep’s Sophie Bair.
The New Mexico School for the Deaf volleyball team came back Oct. 9 from the Great Plains School for the Deaf Tournament in Olathe, Kan., with its first championship in the 15 years it has been competing. NMSD did not lose a game in downing Missouri School for the Deaf, Minnesota School for the Deaf and the host Lady Jackrabbits of Kansas School for the Deaf.
Not only did the Lady Roadrunners bring home the championship, they also had players make the tournament’s all-star team in senior setter Chloe
Willey-Saunders, sophomore outside hitter Angelique Quinonez and eighth grade outside hitter Kimora Vollmar.
The baseball playoffs have no room for 100-game winners, but they do have room for a few local connections. The Dodgers’ stunning exit to the Padres in the NLDS meant an early exit for New Mexico natives Ron Porterfield (Santa Fe) and Nate Lucero (Las Vegas) in the Los Angeles organization.
Porterfield is, of course, the Dodgers’ director of player health. He was previously the head trainer for the Tampa Bay Rays and is a graduate of St. Michael’s and
New Mexico State. He’s also the guy who kicked the game-winning field goal for the Horsemen in a 3-0 win over Santa Fe High back in the 80s.
Lucero is the Dodgers’ assistant trainer and was easily spotted in the team’s dugout throughout the season. He got camera time when he helped L.A. shortstop Trea Turner deal with a broken finger during the NLDS loss to San Diego. Lucero graduated from West Las Vegas and also is a product of NMSU.
The only semi-local connections left as of Sunday were in the Guardians-Yankees series, as two former members of the Pecos League are kicking it for those teams. Former Trinidad Triggers pitcher Eric Binder currently serves as Cleveland’s assistant general manager. Sam Briend is the Yankees’ director of pitching after serving as a player/coach for Trinidad in 2013.