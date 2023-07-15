Five minutes into Saturday’s experimental clinic at the far end of the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe driving range, Javier Silva was asked the obvious question.

Why hasn’t anyone thought of this sooner?

“Good question,” he said with a smile, swiveling his hips to take a look at a group of people sprawled out on the grass behind him. “They’ve both been around for a long time. The idea was to combine the two and make it an interactive thing.”

