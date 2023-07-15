Five minutes into Saturday’s experimental clinic at the far end of the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe driving range, Javier Silva was asked the obvious question.
Why hasn’t anyone thought of this sooner?
“Good question,” he said with a smile, swiveling his hips to take a look at a group of people sprawled out on the grass behind him. “They’ve both been around for a long time. The idea was to combine the two and make it an interactive thing.”
Golf, in all its iterations — from executive-nine courses to miniature golf and, oh, let’s see, footgolf’s marriage of the links with soccer — is encountering its latest innovation thanks to Silva and business partner Kristen Case. YoGo, as it’s called, is a meld of yoga and golf.
It starts with Case going through the paces of a 45-minute yoga session, followed by 45 additional minutes of Silva giving golf lessons. The latest session was Saturday in 90-degree heat (and, thankfully, mostly cloud cover) at Marty. A dozen or so people paid $60 to limber up and let ’em fly.
Case has been a yoga instructor since high school, while Silva is a celebrated coach and private instructor whose clientele ranges from close friends to major sports celebrities, including a handful of golf professionals.
“I’ve done a lot of yoga classes inside, but, this, it’s like hot yoga on grass,” Case said. “But being out here, it’s beautiful. We’re combining two things a lot of people are involved with — but probably never at the same time.”
A kidney transplant recipient who is on the waiting list for a second transplant, Silva first crossed paths with Case when he followed his wife’s lead and took a yoga class to increase his range of motion during a time when his body slowly began to deteriorate. It was Case’s enthusiasm and attention to detail that sparked an idea in Silva’s head.
Having worked with a number of golf’s best players, he’d heard several give testimonials to the benefits of yoga. It clicked immediately. He and Case are trying to trademark the name while growing its popularity in the Santa Fe/Albuquerque area. The pair has had multiple sessions at Marty and recently got a deal to do the same at The Canyon Club in Albuquerque. Silva is aiming to expand into Arizona soon.
The benefits are clear, according to Saturday’s participants.
Tim Castillo is an architecture professor at the University of New Mexico and has been playing golf at least once a week since the start of the pandemic. A regular on the course when he was younger, he says age is the first thing to catch up to you when you take time off like he did when he got older.
“My drives are so much better since I began doing this,” he said. “The benefit is me, instead of trying to get loose by swinging my way through it, I’m now able to increase my mobility and range of motion by doing this.”
There’s a par-4 on the front nine of the Sandia Golf Club, a 300-yard shot (give or take) from tee to green. For years Castillo said he needed two shots to get there. Not anymore.
“I was a hurdler in high school and used to be pretty flexible,” Castillo said. “This is my second time through [the] class, and I can feel it starting to come back. I mean, I was struggling a bit on the mat, not going to lie. That’s the beauty of it, though. This is an activity that applies to something I’m passionate about, and when you have someone giving you answers in ways you didn’t expect, it really opens your eyes.”
Taylor and his fiancée, Jane Munson, drove up from Albuquerque for Saturday’s class. Close friends of Silva’s, they both raved over the little things brought out in those 90 minutes.
“To me, it’s not about hitting the ball a mile,” Taylor said. “It’s in that warrior stance you have when you’re over a short chip. The breathing and the tightening of the core muscles makes it feel like you’re much more in control. You focus on the breathing and a particular part of your body, it makes all the difference.”
Saturday’s class had people of all types, from a 15-year-old to those well into their AARP years.
“That’s what I like about it,” Case said. “Yoga had always been for women, that’s what they say. There are so many ways it can help everyone, and that’s what’s great about how it’s drawing in more men and people who didn’t know anything about it.”
If anyone knows the challenges golf provides it’s Silva. At 46, he’s been around the game his entire life, and he’s seen it humble the most technically sound competitor and hammer the psyche of the weekend duffer.
“It’s funny because golf and yoga can both humble you quick,” he said. “But to combine the two, you really see how they work with each other to make you a better player. It’s like I always say, the older you get, the less range of motion you have, and there’s no better way to fix that than yoga.”
The name YoGo even has a catchy logo to go with it. During Saturday’s lesson, Silva was wearing a pair of Air Jordans, the famous brand with the even more famous logo of Michael Jordan floating through the air. Similar to the Jordan logo and others like it — think the NBA’s Jerry West logo or Major League Baseball’s Harmon Killebrew-inspired silhouette — YoGo has its own catchy insignia.
It shows a woman in a yoga pose in the background of a golfer in his follow-through. Case said she and Silva played around with poses while working with a graphic designer, thus launching what could be a company brand that will soon become part of many a golf course’s daily routine.
“Right now we’re really having fun with it and trying to see where it goes,” Case said. “But what we’ve got here is something I think every golfer will like. If it helps you get better, why not?”