Tuesday's rain had a field day with baseball in Santa Fe, as a Little League championship game at Alto Park and pro ball at Fort Marcy Ballpark were postponed by wet weather.
Santa Fe Little League was scheduled to host the District 1 Majors championship game between SFLL and the All-Stars from Pojoaque on Tuesday night at Alto Park, but the rain made the facility's dirt infield unplayable. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday with first pitch at 6 p.m.
The Santa Fe Fuego had their game against visiting Salina wiped out, as well. The second in what will be a six-game homestand this week for the Fuego, it will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday at Fort Marcy. The first game is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the nightcap starting at 6 p.m.
Deal struck on land for United facility in Albuquerque
The Bernalillo County Commission voted Tuesday to approve a new 40-year lease with the State Land Office for the management of 634 acres of state trust land at Mesa del Sol in Albuquerque. The complex will eventually include a sublease with the New Mexico United soccer team and the city for its practice and championship fields, which are under construction adjacent to the Isleta Amphitheatre.
The United are in their third year of existence, playing their home games at Isotopes Park. The franchise has sought a public-private partnership for a new stadium since its inception, with the goal of building a multipurpose facility that would include housing, shops and art exhibits.
Tuesday’s agreement could pave the way for securing the land needed to complete the project, which could cost as much as $45 million for a stadium large enough to accommodate 10,000 to 15,000 fans.
The State Land Office negotiated a payment of 19 percent of the revenue received by Bernalillo County for events at the Amphitheatre and the future United recreation complex.
“This is yet another example of the power of strong partnerships between your local and state government,” said Stephanie Garcia Richard, state public lands commissioner.
NMSU basketball assistant accused of violating rules at TCU
The NCAA’s Division I Committee on Infractions ruled Tuesday that Corey Barker violated ethical conduct rules while an assistant men’s basketball coach at TCU. Barker is an assistant on the New Mexico State staff.
NMSU said it was aware of the situation.
“We also know [Barker] has an opportunity to appeal this ruling, should he choose to do so,” NMSU said in a statement. “Since coming to our university, coach Barker has carried himself with integrity while adhering to the policies and procedures in place at our university. Additionally, he has fostered an outstanding relationship with our student-athletes and actively works with them to help meet their athletic and academic goals. We are aware coach Barker is exploring the options available to him at this time.”
Barker is accused of taking a bribe to direct selected players toward a particular agent. His employment with TCU ended in 2019 when he was fired shortly after the school was notified of an FBI corruption case looking into the matter.
