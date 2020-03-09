One of the first things David Rodriguez said after coaching the St. Michael’s boys basketball team to a win in last week’s opening round of the Class 3A State Tournament was something a lot of Horsemen fans are probably thinking.
“Well, we’re not a six-seed,” he said, leaning against a row of chest-high lockers outside his office in the bowels of Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium. “But it doesn’t really matter now. You go south [to Rio Rancho and Albuquerque] that’s not an issue once the games start.”
The Horsemen (19-10) will face No. 3 Bosque in Wednesday’s quarterfinals at the Santa Ana Star Center. The Bobcats own one of the shiniest records in the tournament at 23-4, which includes a pair of wins over No. 1 Sandia Prep.
What they don’t have is something Marcos Rivera knows about all too well. The head coach at Sandia Prep is a Pojoaque Valley graduate who is as familiar with Northern New Mexico’s love affair with high school hoops as anyone. While scouting a game at St. Michael’s two weeks ago, he said all three teams in District 2-3A, which includes Horsemen rivals West Las Vegas and Robertson, have a layer of toughness that most 3A rivals simply cannot match.
By that, he means the fans and the energy each school brings to virtually every home game for the last two months of the season. Crowds swell, fans get louder and the players pick up their intensity in ways a standard friends-and-family crowd in other places don’t.
“That’s probably true,” said West Las Vegas head coach David Bustos after his Dons, seeded fifth for their quarterfinal against No. 4 Robertson, beat the Horsemen in Santa Fe for the district title. “The games can be pretty intense, and when the fans start to do what fans do in games like this, it can be hard on a kid if they’ve never really been around it before.”
There’s no doubt that the Horsemen — a team with plenty of questions hanging over them — have been toughened by a brutal regular season schedule none of their peers have faced. It was far and away the toughest of any team in 3A according the algorithm used by MaxPreps.com.
Eleven of their 16 non-district games were against teams in 4A or 5A, with another coming against a state tournament team from Colorado. They’ve been in challenging situations against bigger, deeper, more athletic teams.
The losses have mounted and perhaps led some to cast doubt on the Horsemen, but it’s all part of the master plan, Rodriguez said.
“You play those games to make you tougher,” he said.
“All the games we’ve played and all the good players we’ve seen, I think we’re ready for this,” said Horsemen senior post player Rico Gurule. “We’ve had some stuff we’ve had to go through but the guys who are still here have done whatever they need to do for us to keep playing.”
The Horsemen were considered a strong state title contender until senior Thomas Wood was lost for the season just before the start of the district tournament. With him out, the onus in the post has fallen onto Gurule and sophomores Lucas Coriz and Devon Flores.
Both have had to shoulder the load, with extended minutes going to Gurule as a reserve off the bench.
“It’s just an adjustment,” Gurule said. “One guy goes out and someone else comes in. I’ll do whatever I have to, you know?”
It’ll need to be all hands on deck against Bosque, which features perhaps the top all-around player in 3A in forward Elijah Davidson. A 6-foot-4 senior forward who has averaged 23 points and nearly 11 rebounds a game each of the last two seasons, he has had a stellar prep career with nearly 2,000 points and 900 rebounds since reaching the varsity level in eighth grade.
“It’s all about stopping one guy, if we can,” Rodriguez said. “It’s about doing the little things; boxing out, cutting off passing lanes, making him work harder than he’s used to. Can’t let him get layups. We have to challenge everything he does.”
Gurule will likely share the bulk of the work against Davidson, along with Coriz. The plan, Rodriguez said, is to play the kind of game that allows everyone else in a St. Michael’s uniform to succeed.
In other words, avoid foul trouble, avoid turnovers and don’t let one opposing player take away the focus from the overall task of moving into the state semifinals in The Pit. If the Horsemen have been struggling in any phase, it’s closing things out in tight games the last month or so.
“Anything can happen in games this late, as we’ve seen a lot over the years,” Rodriguez said. “If we can catch a break, take good shots and play smart Horsemen basketball then I think we can do this.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.