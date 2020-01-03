Tate Danis didn’t hesitate to push back on the narrative that was building after Thursday night.
Moments after the Pecos Panthers demolished the Questa Wildcats by an an unheard-of final score of 102-9 in the opening round of the Northern Rio Grande Tournament boys bracket, the phrase “running up the score” was thrown about on social media and at Pojoaque Valley’s Ben Luján Gymnasium.
Danis, a Queta sophomore wing, didn’t quite see it that way.
“Pecos, they didn’t run their starters out there in the end,” Danis said. “Those guys were young out there. So it was respectable.”
Questa continued its journey through the bracket Friday in the consolation round against Dulce and the outcome was better. The Wildcats actually scored more points (10) in the first quarter than they did in their previous game, but still found themselves down 23-10.
It wasn’t until the Hawks outscored Questa 25-6 in the third quarter that the outcome was settled as Dulce won, 78-35, to advance to the consolation championship against Escalante.
The Wildcats (1-8) will play Peñasco in the seventh-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday.
If anything, the results from the first two days of the tournament are more an indication of just where Questa’s program is at in its first year under head coach Dennis Archuleta. With a roster of mostly underclassmen and eight graders (six), the Wildcats are in a quite the rebuilding mode. Contrast that to the Panthers, who are in the midst of trying to win a state title for the fourth straight season and are widely considered one of the top teams in the state.
Archuleta said the gap between his program and Pecos’ is as vast as the Eastern New Mexico plains. Thursday’s game merely highlighted that.
“We’re at least six years behind a program like Pecos,” Archuleta said. “That makes a big difference. Us not having a summer program, not having an offseason, and trying to compete against a team that has been together since they were in elementary school, probably, and with a coach who has been there for six, seven years with a well-established program, it’s hard to compete against that.”
Pecos head coach Ira Harge Jr. said he was aware of the vitriol some commenters on Facebook and Twitter had for him and the team, but he added that he didn’t feel right asking his bench players — especially those who don’t get as much playing time — to simply hold the ball and run out the clock.
Harge also emphasized he played his starters limited minutes throughout the game and he even called off his team’s vaunted full-court press after building an 18-2 lead in the opening quarter.
“We we were accused of, that we were trying to score 100 [points] and we just don’t care, but that was not the case,” Harge said. “I want to applaud my guys for what they do, especially the guys that don’t play very much, for their tenacity on defense and offense. There was a time when one of my players had a clear lane to the basket and I pulled him out.
“Our goal was not to embarrass anybody. That was the last thing on our mind. We don’t do that.”
What made the game even more challenging is that Archuleta is overseeing a program that is on its eighth coach in eight years. With that constant turnover comes a vacuum of discipline, which Archuleta said he is trying to instill into his players.
The season has been fraught with adversity, as Archuleta said practice participation by players has been spotty. He added that already he had three players leave the team because he demanded their presence at practice.
“A lack of commitment, especially from some of the older guys, it’s tough to handle,” Archuleta said. “I’ve had kids who aren’t on the team any more who actually started. There is a lot going on, but it’s going to get better.”
It just wasn’t against the Panthers. Archuleta called the situation a “double-edged sword” for Pecos head coach Harge.
“You want to succeed, but you also want to see kids play ball,” Archuleta said. “I don’t want people to have so much pity for us that they’re going to stop playing. If that is the outcome, then that’s the outcome.
“We just got to make sure we get ready and one day get to the level they are.”
Danis said he relished the chance to play a team like Pecos, and the final score was secondary to trying to get better. He added that he could learn a few things from watching the Panthers.
“It was a great chance to better myself because they’re really big,” Danis said. “They do know their system really well and their head coach is really, really good.”
SemifinalsPecos 72, McCurdy 30The Panthers were on a roll once again, building a 33-8 lead after a quarter and a 43-15 advantage at the half as they advanced to their fifth straight Northern Rio Grande final. Pecos will play Mora at 7 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of last year’s championship, which the Rangers won, 73-67.
Xaiver Padilla led the Panthers (11-1) with 19 points, while Juan Varela had all nine of his points in the opening quarter.
Andres Martinez led McCurdy (5-7) with 10 points.
Mora 49, Mesa Vista 44The Rangers (5-5) had a 19-3 lead in the first half, but they only scored four points in the second quarter. The Trojans (4-4) chipped away to within 21-11 at the half and were within 35-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
Mesa Vista needed a 10-2 spurt to get within 47-44 with less than 3 minutes left before the Rangers got three straight stops on the defensive end to help quell the threat.
Rangers head coach Marco Sanchez said the challenge for his team is to not get caught up in the mystique of playing Pecos. It happened when the teams played their season opener against each other on Dec. 4, a 71-29 Panthers win.
“What we need to do is match the intensity of Pecos,” Sanchez said. “That was my focus last year — keep it close and who knows? You just never know.”
Jeroma Pacheco scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half to lead Mora. Damian Trujillo had 24 points after a scoreless first quarter for Mesa Vista, which plays McCurdy at 4 p.m. Saturday for third place.
ConsolationEscalante 69, Peñasco 34The Lobos rebounded from a tough loss to Mora by building a 34-22 lead at the half, then outscoring the Panthers 20-6 in the third to seal a spot in the consolation championship at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Isaac Archuleta led Escalante (5-5) with 15 points, and Santiago Rivas added 14. Elijah Lucero had 11 points for the Panthers (2-10).
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.