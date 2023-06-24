If you didn't know Michael Abeyta's story, you'd never know what his left knee wants to say.

In the moment, the rising senior quarterback for the Santa Fe High Demons walks and talks like a confident, cocky, hard-working signal-caller should. He never hesitates to seek input from coaches, take the blame for a poor throw or compliment a good play by receiver during 7-on-7 drills during summer workouts.

He takes on every conditioning and strength training exercise with the aplomb of a player who has something to prove. 

