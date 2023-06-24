If you didn't know Michael Abeyta's story, you'd never know what his left knee wants to say.
In the moment, the rising senior quarterback for the Santa Fe High Demons walks and talks like a confident, cocky, hard-working signal-caller should. He never hesitates to seek input from coaches, take the blame for a poor throw or compliment a good play by receiver during 7-on-7 drills during summer workouts.
He takes on every conditioning and strength training exercise with the aplomb of a player who has something to prove.
He moves inside and outside the pocket with ease, belying what that tiny 4-inch scar on his left knee is dying to tell the world: that Abeyta is a member of the ACL Survivors Club.
On a June morning, on the Ivan Head Stadium's FieldTurf surface that helped steal Abeyta's junior season, it would be hard to tell Abeyta suffered that injury last August.
Even Abeyta's doctor told the 17-year-old his left knee is as healthy as it was prior to his futile attempt at tackling a Roswell defender to prevent the clinching mercy-rule touchdown in a 50-0 Coyotes rout Aug. 26. The ligament tear he suffered led to Abeyta's journey. Truth be told, Abeyta needs to strengthen his right knee just match his left.
"I did so much physical therapy that if it wasn't better than my right knee, I'd have been shocked," Abeyta said. "I was relieved, but it was expected."
Abeyta's confidence stems from the work he put into his rehabilitation to return to the football field by early spring. But it also comes from the time he put into learning the Demons' offense and preparing himself for a senior year he hopes takes the sting off of last year's 1-9 debacle.
Abeyta and the Demons had dreams of building upon the 6-4 record from the 2021 season and continuing the resurrection of the much-maligned program, which has just three winning seasons over the past 37 years, by adding a playoff appearance to the list of accomplishments.
Instead, Abeyta's injury, which happened when his left foot got caught in the turf as he was falling down, was the tipping point of a precipitous fall. Without Abeyta, the Demons struggled offensively as they scored 68 points on the season — and 38 came in their lone win of the season after Abeyta was sidelined.
Still, Santa Fe High head coach Andrew Martinez said Abeyta's absence significantly curtailed what the team could do when it had the ball. In hindsight, Martinez said the search for an effective backup quarterback proved to be a huge obstacle the Demons could not overcome.
And the coaching staff tried, as it cycled through three quarterbacks for the rest of the season.
"We're able to run about 25% of our offense," Martinez said. "It was so limited. I mean, that's how bad it it was. It was tough. And to be honest, we didn't prepare guys right. We just didn't give them the opportunity to really, really succeed like we should have."
And Abeyta had a front-row seat to the impending debacle. He showed what he was capable of in the season opener, throwing for 226 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-12 loss to Albuquerque West Mesa. But the Demons struggled with injuries throughout the season, and Abeyta's was just the start.
By the fourth week of the season, Santa Fe High had 17 players sidelined, and the team never knew from week to week who was available.
It grated Abeyta's competitive juices so much, he tried to convince Martinez and offensive coordinator Carl Vigil to let him play even though he was in no condition to do that.
"He was out [at practice] on crutches two, three weeks after surgery," Vigil said. "He was telling us, 'I could throw some 7-on-7s. I don't need to move. I can just stand back there and throw. My arm is still good.'"
Martinez said he quashed that talk quickly — even if he appreciated Abeyta's desire to help the team even as the 2022 season slipped away.
"I was like, 'No, no, no, no, no, Michael,' " Martinez said. " 'No, absolutely not.' But, you know, that competitiveness is what makes him special."
Vigil said one thing Abeyta never shied away from was hard work. That was apparent even in his freshman year, as he played football for the first time in several years. Abeyta viewed himself more as a basketball player then, but Vigil said he worked hard at the quarterback craft and has become quite adept at understanding the offense as well as reading defenses.
Vigil said Abeyta studies games all the time, whether it's watching Demons' game film or watching college and NFL games. But Vigil feels Abeyta's intangibles make him a real leader on the team.
"He's got the attitude for a quarterback," Vigil said. "He has that positivity, and he brings that energy to the team. And quite honestly, he has a little bit of confidence. A quarterback needs to have that confidence and cockiness in knowing what he's doing out there so that his teammates can see that and follow it."
But what Martinez and Vigil said what makes Abeyta a valued leader was his work ethic, and the rehabilitation process highlighted that. Martinez said Abeyta followed his doctor's orders and never missed a rehab session with trainer David Manning, himself a former Santa Fe High quarterback.
Abeyta was rewarded for his steadfastness when he saw his squat lift increase to 325 pounds this summer.
"I think I've been at 100% [health] when I was at seven months [of rehab in April]," Abeyta said. "I squatted 300 and I was like, 'Oh, I'm good.' "
The work wasn't just put into the weight room. Abeyta also started going to see quarterbacks coach Logan Bruere, who works for his dad, Carl Bruere, in his Air Bruere football training academy. Ever since he was cleared to return to non-contact activity in April, Abeyta spends a couple of days each week working on the finer points of the game.
"We do some footwork drills, throwing mechanics so it's a mind/muscle connection," Abeyta said. "Being a quarterback, it's super mental, more so than it is physical."
Add to that the addition of the West Las Vegas connection in former head coach Adrian Gonzales and former Dons QB John Balizan. Vigil said the pair have a great acumen for seeing things that he might not see and share that with him and Abeyta.
In a way, he now has five coaches he can turn to in his development.
"He really looks to them to see what they're seeing out there, what he can do to adjust to the defense we're playing up against," Vigil said. "Again, it goes back to Mike's work ethic toward learning this game and this position."
While the Demons are extremely happy Abeyta is back and almost good as new, Martinez and Vigil said they learned a valuable lesson in quarterback development. Last year, Abeyta and 2023 graduate Andrew Allen battled for the starting spot, but Allen became an important cog in the running game and on defense as an end.
Abeyta's injury exposed the lack of depth at that position, as Martinez eventually turned to tight end Juan Ortiz to step into the role at the end of the season.
Ortiz looks to be the backup to Abeyta this year, but the coaches decided they needed to identify quarterbacks of the future and have them learn with the varsity players. When Abeyta and Ortiz take to the field in the mornings, they are joined by eight other future signal-callers looking to stake their claim to the position.
Vigil said the timing couldn't be better to do that because Abeyta has become the standard the Demons coaches want the rest to aspire to be. In fact, Vigil said he works with the underclassmen and has Abeyta lead the older players through drills, knowing he is just as much a coach as he is a teammate.
"He is the one everyone looks up to in our quarterback group," Vigil said. "He does get after these kids, and he makes them understand there is a sense of urgency and determination that comes with being a quarterback. And he gets after them about as much as I do, which is awesome."
All that's left for Abeyta to do is lead the Demons to the big-school playoffs for the first time in 37 years and no one will remember what his left knee has to say.