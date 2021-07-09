Tennis plus track and field — a match made in heaven for Isabel Voinescu.
It’s not the normal marriage for multiple-sport athletes in New Mexico, especially since they both occur in the spring. So juggling the demands of practices, meets and matches can be very daunting, even for someone as motivated and enterprising as Voinescu, a rising senior at Santa Fe Prep.
“I am a competitive person and I just try to do my best in everything,” Voinescu said. “I’m not going to let that stop me and just give it my all.”
Now, trying being an elite performer in both, sprinkle in a pandemic that led to shortened seasons stacked on top of each other and add a sweltering summer in which temperatures reached triple digits at the most inopportune time — the state events for each sport. Voinescu, who isn’t one to shrink from a challenge, took this one headlong and came out with a summer to remember.
She won the Class 1A-3A girls singles title on June 12 at Albuquerque Academy, then returned to the city a week later for an encore performance. Voinescu won the long jump and 100 meters, finished second in the triple jump and scored 23 points to earn the high-point honor at the Class 3A state meet June 19. It was those championship-worthy efforts that led The New Mexican to recognize her as the NorthStars Female Athlete of the Year for the abbreviated 2020-21 season. She also is the second straight Prep athlete to earn the award, following in the footsteps of fellow track star Hayden Colfax, who won the honor in 2019.
The New Mexican did not name a male or female athlete of the year for the 2019-20 school year because the coronavirus pandemic canceled the spring season.
Voinescu pulled off both championship feats with two bum ankles. She twisted her ankle at a track meet in late May, which prevented her from practicing jumps. While trekking her way through the 1A-3A singles bracket, Voinescu felt pain and stiffness in her other ankle.
It made no difference, as she did not lose a set during the tournament and vanquished District 2 1A-4A foe Kate McDonald of Los Alamos to win her second individual title.
Prep head tennis coach Ralph Bolton said it probably would be three straight championships if not for the pandemic, which wiped away the spring portion of the 2019-20 season. No doubt Voinescu will be the favorite to repeat as singles champion in 2022 and stand a good chance at three-peating.
“She’s a beautiful athlete with tremendous focus,” Bolton said. “She is the kind of person that excels in everything she does.”
If anything, tennis is Voinescu’s sport. Having played it since she was 10, Voinescu routinely plays in USTA juniors tournaments and local tournaments. Over the Fourth of July weekend, Voinescu won the Ancient City Junior Open at the Santa Fe Tennis and Swim Club.
Voinescu has played with and practiced against St. Michael’s Wade McDermott, who was a part of a state runner-up doubles team last month, and Owen Dooley of Los Alamos, who was the 1A-4A runner-up in the singles division. She also practices with some of the Prep boys during the season.
She said competing with boys has helped her develop her groundstrokes and made her a stronger hitter.
“You feel the growth after a training session like that,” Voinescu said. “That’s kind of normal with me. But I’ve also worked on those shots separately, so I think it’s will power and practice.”
Competing in track and field, however, also has its benefits on the tennis courts and vice versa. Prep track and field coach Douglas Turco said the two sports do not share much in common other than the short bursts used in sprints and in chasing down opponent’s shots. However, he said Voinescu also benefits from a different type of training and using different muscles to compete in track. It helps keep her body in shape and perhaps avoids some of the nagging injuries single-sport athletes sometimes experience.
“Tennis is much more of a lateral moving activity, while in track and field, you rarely move laterally,” Turco said. “They’re different movements, and tennis is such a beautiful game. It is like a ballet, and it’s such a wonderful game to witness at a high level. It’s so creative.”
But there is beauty in watching a track athlete perform, and Voinescu showed that in the 3A meet. Even though she had no practice in the jumps since May, Voinescu won the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 11¾ inches on her final leap in the preliminaries. Had she not done that, her previous best of 14-5¼ would have left her out of the top eight.
She followed that immediately with a 32-5½ effort in the triple jump that placed her second behind Jacque Gorman of St. Michael’s. However, she only successfully completed two of her six jumps, which showed the rust she accumulated from not practicing. Turco said some of the credit also goes to jumps coach Michael Hurlocker, who has been successful in developing state champion jumpers.
“He is so meticulous,” Turco said. “He’s a custom homebuilder and is just very precise in what he does — in the kids’ run-up [to the scratchboard], their marks and technique. He understands that physical force generation and speed. I couldn’t find a better assistant coach.”
It capped a hectic three-hour period in which Voinescu competed in the two jumps and the 100 meters. She said she had just finished her final triple jump when she dusted herself off and made her way to the north end of Great Friends at UNM Track Complex for the sprint. In the span of 12.94 seconds, she bested Zoey Stewart of Ruidoso to win.
Voinescu followed that with a third in the 200 a few hours later and thought her day was done. When the team trophies for the girls meet were announced at the end of the day, she did not expect to be ushered to the top spot on the championship podium to receive the high-point honor.
It capped a day in which the boys team took home a trophy for their third-place finish.
“We were waiting to see if [Prep’s] girls would podium, then they were like, ‘Oh, let’s go back up,’ and they called my name and I was like, 'Ah!’ ” Voinescu said.
And the honors just keep piling up. She said she was so excited to learn she was the NorthStars female athlete of the year that she told her mom.
“I just want to thank everybody for supporting me and for you guys giving me this,” Voinescu said.
As for next year, Voinescu hinted she might add a third sport to her repertoire, but didn’t want to divulge her plans because it might spur some recruitment efforts to get her to join the team. However, the idea of winning consecutive athlete of the year honors sounds intriguing, especially since it has never been done.
Only West Las Vegas’ Vera Jo Bustos has earned the distinction twice in her career — as a freshman and a senior.
“That would be kinda cool to do,” Voinescu said.
Not that Voinescu needs a third sport. She already showed tennis and track go hand in hand.
