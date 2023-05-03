ALBUQUERQUE — The first day of the State Tennis Tournament produced few surprises for the top seeds in each classification, including those from Santa Fe-area schools.
Except, that is, in the boys’ Class 4A singles draw.
Unseeded after losing in the District 5-5A finals last weekend, Santa Fe Prep’s Jonas Anderson-Joyner pulled one of the biggest upsets of the day Wednesday, beating No. 3 seed Jose Nadal of New Mexico Military Institute in the opening round at Albuquerque Academy.
Anderson-Joyner won 7-6 (3), 6-2, then did it again in the second round by beating Deming’s Sebastian Lescombes in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. The road gets a little tougher in Thursday’s semifinals as he faces No. 2 seed Connor Dils of Albuquerque Academy.
Santa Fe High’s boys and girls seeded doubles teams made it through the first two rounds as Carlos Luis Flores and Humza Mahmood picked up a pair of straight-sets wins as the No. 4 seed in Class 5A. The pair advances to Thursday morning’s semifinals against No. 1 Charles Briones and Conner Clark of Farmington.
Likewise, Santa Fe High’s Yasmin Verastegui-Palomino and Carmen Valentino moved on with ease. The pair swept its first round match 6-0, 6-0 against a team from Cibola, then won 6-0, 6-3 against an unseeded pair from Cleveland.
In 4A boys, the St. Michael’s pair of James Utton and Kameron Dunmar are still alive. The teammates lost just two games in the opening round and then eliminated a team from Robertson in the second, 6-3, 6-2.
Santa Fe Prep’s sophomore duo of Henry Kaufman and Jackson Friedland survived a three-set match against an unseeded pair from Albuquerque Academy in the second round, winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. It came after a 6-2, 6-2 win in the opening round.
They’ll face No. 1 overall seed Jack Hubbard and Austin Curtis in Thursday’s semifinals.
All doubles semifinals in both classifications start at 9 a.m. at the Jerry Cline Tennis Facility. Championship matches are set for noon.
The 4A bracket had Española Valley’s Olivia Suazo and junior Jennifer Gallegos move on, albeit with a slight challenge in the second round with a 6-4, 6-3 win over a team from Grants. Seeded third, Gallegos and Suazo will face the No. 2 seed from Albuquerque Academy in the semifinals.
The girls’ 4A singles bracket has both of District 2-4A’s top players still alive. Los Alamos senior and No. 2 overall seed Kate McDonald cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win in the opening round and a 6-1, 6-0 sweep of unseeded Shay Villegas of Academy in the second round.
The other side of the bracket had Santa Fe Prep’s Andrea Voinescu shake off a knee injury to roll into the semis with consecutive straight-sets wins. She eliminated Miyamura’s Sahara Fiedacan in the second round, 6-1, 6-0.
Up next is a match against defending state champion Tatiana Dalton-Spilca of Sandia Prep. Dalton-Spilca eliminated Mariana Rigales of St. Michael’s, 6-4, 6-0, in the first round.
The 5A singles tournament saw Capital’s Glory Fowler bow out in the first round with a tough 7-6 (3), 6-1 loss to La Cueva’s Victoria Outkin, while Santa Fe High’s Diego Gadret reached the second round on the boy’s side with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Jonathan Shin of Rio Rancho to open the tournament. Gadret was eliminated by No. 3 Jaime Moran of La Cueva in the second round, 6-0, 6-2.
All singles semifinals start at 10:30 a.m. at the Cline Facility. Championship finals are slated for 2 p.m.