ALBUQUERQUE — The first day of the State Tennis Tournament produced few surprises for the top seeds in each classification, including those from Santa Fe-area schools.

Except, that is, in the boys’ Class 4A singles draw.

Unseeded after losing in the District 5-5A finals last weekend, Santa Fe Prep’s Jonas Anderson-Joyner pulled one of the biggest upsets of the day Wednesday, beating No. 3 seed Jose Nadal of New Mexico Military Institute in the opening round at Albuquerque Academy.

Recommended for you