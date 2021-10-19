Boys soccer
Santa Fe Prep 2, St. Michael’s 1
What happened: The Blue Griffins erased the Horsemen's strong start in six minutes to start the second half of a District 2 1A-3A match at Sun Mountain Field. With the win, Prep secured the outright district title. St. Michael’s scored the only goal in the first half by Oliver Rosales on an assist by Elijah Gutierrez. It took Prep the first minute of the second half to equalize the score thanks to Asher Nathan, and another five minutes to take the lead on Santi Hughes’ goal. “It’s always a battle, and we didn’t play our game,” Prep head coach Hersch Wilson said. “St. Michael’s just pounded us in the first half, but we made some adjustments in the second half.”
Top players: Mike Vimont had an assist to go with Nathan’s and Hughes’ goals, while goalkeeper Jonas Anderson-Joyner had seven saves. One of them stopped a shot by Horseman midfielder Aiden Fairchild to the upper right goal late in the second half. Horseman goalie Daniel Dominguez also had seven saves.
What’s next: The postseason for both teams. Prep (11-2-1 overall, 4-0 in 2 1A-3A) should earn no worse than a two-seed for next week’s Class 1A-3A State Tournament. The Horsemen (9-7-1, 2-2) expect to be seeded between four and six, and head coach Mike Feldewert hopes his team can get a home match.
Volleyball
Santa Fe Indian School 3, Santa Fe Prep 2
What happened: It was a nail-biter of a District 2-3A match in Prep Gymnasium, as the Blue Griffins rallied after losing the first two games to force a fifth, but the Lady Braves held on for a 25-18, 25-16, 23-25, 22-25, 15-13 win. SFIS head coach Brian Gurule said his team continues to struggle to put teams away, and the defense was slow to adjust to Prep’s hitting attack. Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta said his team’s passing improved, which led to a more precise attack that helped the Lady Braves out of system.
Top players: Lady Braves senior Cameron Conners had 16 kills, while Angelina Geissinger added 12. Nicole Gonzales led the Blue Griffins with 21 kills, two blocks and a pair of aces.
What’s next: SFIS (11-8 overall, 3-3 in 2-3A) plays host to West Las Vegas on Thursday, while Prep (8-9, 3-3) entertains district leader Las Vegas Robertson the same day.
