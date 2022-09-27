Girls soccer
Santa Fe Prep 3, Las Vegas Robertson 2
What happened: In a battle between the two hottest teams in Class 1A/3A, the Blue Griffins handed the Lady Cardinals their first loss of the season Tuesday at Sun Mountain Field. In the process, Prep extended its winning streak to a class-best nine matches. Marley Belyeu scored in the final seconds of stoppage time to break a 2-all tie in the District 2-1A/3A match. Robertson rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the score.
Top players: Belyeu’s final goal capped a hat trick for the freshman. Lusa Hirsch-Arnett had a pair of assists and Madeleine Mena had the other for Prep.
What’s next: Prep (11-2 overall, 2-0 in 2-1A/3A) plays West Las Vegas on Saturday at home. Robertson (9-1, 0-1) has a nondistrict match Thursday at Pojoaque Valley.
St. Michael’s 10, West Las Vegas 0
What happened: The Lady Horsemen rebounded from a tough loss to Class 1A/3A rival Albuquerque Sandia Prep with a win in their District 2-1A/3A opener against the Lady Dons at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. St. Michael’s needed no more than 61 minutes to dispatch West Las Vegas, and Lady Horsemen head coach Alfonso Camarena said it gave him an opportunity to play several eighth graders to get some varsity experience. “It was just a good game all-around,” Camarena said.
Top players: Tara Schneider halted a three-match scoreless streak in a big way, recording four goals to go with three assists. Jada Lujan added a hat trick and dished out four assists in the process.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (7-3 overall) travels to Santa Fe Indian School on Thursday. West Las Vegas (5-4, 0-1) heads to Santa Fe Prep on Saturday.
Volleyball
St. Michael’s 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: What a way to open the District 2-3A season for the struggling Blue Griffins: a home match against the undefeated Lady Horsemen in Prep Gym. It went about as expected, as St. Michael’s rolled to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-10 win to give head coach Valerie Sandoval her 100th victory. While Prep head coach Todd Kurth lauded a deep, talented Lady Horsemen squad, he felt his team played well for most of the match. “St. Mike’s a very good, very deep and a very complete team,” Kurth said. “I was really pleased with our effort. Not as happy with the overall results, but our team came to play and did very well.”
Top players: Lauren McHorse had a 50 percent perfect-passing effort (28 of 56 attempts) to go with two aces and a kill. Nicole Gonzales had four kills, one block and an assist. Emery Kurth had a pair of blocks, and Jocelyn Utesy had two kills.
What’s next: Prep (3-9, 0-1) plays the other top team in the district, Las Vegas Robertson, at home Oct. 6. St. Michael’s (15-0, 1-0) has its district home opener Thursday against Raton.
Santa Fe Waldorf 3, Coronado 1
What happened: The Lady Wolves opened up District 7-1A play with a slow start, but a quick finish in a 23-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-20 win over the Lady Leopards at Christian Life Academy. It was the first match they played in 10 days, and Coronado jumped out to a 25-23 in Game 1. Waldorf head coach Jon Caley said five serving errors didn’t help, but when the Lady Wolves cleaned that up, everything else fell into place. “Once we settled in, we were getting into our passing, which was then getting us into our setting, which then got us into our hitting,” Caley said.
Top players: Rowan Midgette led the Lady Wolves with 20 kills, while Amiya Dant added 13. Nina Otero recorded nine kills and seven aces to lead the service attack.
What’s next: Waldorf (8-2, 1-0) takes on Walatowa on Friday. Coronado (6-2, 0-1) entertains Tierra Encantada on Wednesday.
New Mexico School for the Deaf 3, Abq. Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Academy 2
What happened: The Lady Roadrunners went about their first 7-1A win the hard way, battling the co-op Lady Eagles to a 25-19, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 16-14 win in Larson Gym. Errors helped Evangel Christian/Oak Grove to rally for wins in Games 2 and 3, but NMSD head coach Letty Perez credited her team for its grit and determination in rallying for the win. “The girls didn’t give up and fought their way back to take the win,” Perez wrote in a text message. “We are proud of the girls for working hard and their stubborness. They made sure to leave no unfinished business.”
Top players: Angelique Quinonez recorded 17 kills and served four aces for NMSD. Chloe Willey-Saunders dished out 17 assists.
What’s next: The Lady Roadrunners (5-1, 1-1) head to Gallina on Thursday to take on Coronado.
Monte del Sol 3, McCurdy 2
What happened: The Lady Dragons appeared on their way to an 0-10 start, but then June Martinez happened. The senior recorded seven straight points on her serve to erase a 13-6 deficit in Game 3, and the rest of the team awoke for a hard-earned 22-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-21, 15-11 win that doubled as Jessica Butler’s first win as a head coach. Butler said Martinez’s service run got the team playing at a faster tempo, which was exactly what she had been waiting to see all season. “We were getting a lot of free balls and tips,” Butler said. “Then, we started hitting, and that was where we started dominating, especially on our defense.”
Top players: Krista Terrazas reached double-figure kills for the first time this season, with 17, while Martinez added 10 kills, two blocks and three aces. Xandra Zubia had 16 digs and two kills, while setter Stefnee Briceño-Roybal dished out 25 assists and had an ace.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (1-9) heads to Questa on Friday for a rematch with the Lady Wildcats. Questa won the first matchup in Santa Fe in five games. McCurdy (2-4) plays Saturday at Dulce.