Girls soccer

Santa Fe Prep 3, Las Vegas Robertson 2

What happened: In a battle between the two hottest teams in Class 1A/3A, the Blue Griffins handed the Lady Cardinals their first loss of the season Tuesday at Sun Mountain Field. In the process, Prep extended its winning streak to a class-best nine matches. Marley Belyeu scored in the final seconds of stoppage time to break a 2-all tie in the District 2-1A/3A match. Robertson rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the score.

