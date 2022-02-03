Boys basketball
Santa Fe Prep 65, Santa Fe Indian School 62 (OT)
What happened: Prep survived more than it thrived, as it fought off a pair of Braves runs for its first District 2-3A home win in overtime in Prep Gymnasium. Prep overcame a slow start that saw it trail 10-5 to take a 26-21 lead at the half, and maintain a 44-41 advantage entering the fourth. The Blue Griffins still led 60-55 with 2 minutes left in regulation before SFIS scores five unanswered points, capped by Russell Coriz’s layup with 1:10 left. SFIS lived off of Prep mistakes, as it committed 22 turnovers overall. The Blue Griffins took a 64-63 lead in the extra period on Finn Coles’ drive through the lane with 52 seconds left and Coles added a free throw with 16.8 seconds left.
Top players: Coles had 41 points to lead all scorers, and Malachi Prevatt added 11. The Braves had Leighton Galvan score 26 points, while Kenyen Callado added 12 and Owen Pecos 11.
What’s next: Prep (12-7 overall, 3-2 in 2-3A), plays at Las Vegas Robertson on Saturday. SFIS (7-9, 0-4) plays at home against West Las Vegas on Saturday.
