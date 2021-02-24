Not so fast, sparky.
Fans longing for the return of high school sports were probably a little disappointed this week if they happened to wander onto the New Mexico Activities Association’s website. There, listed left to right across the top of the home page was what looked like a schedule of upcoming games in various sports.
It was a mirage.
Just when it appeared safe to put the what with the who and the where, the NMAA said Wednesday that the real schedule wasn’t quite ready for public consumption.
The association sent a final draft of the master football schedule to athletic directors around the state Wednesday and said it will be prepared to reveal each team’s four-game slate on either Thursday or Friday. By Wednesday night, however, word began trickling out.
Santa Fe High has three games on its slate, with a fourth against a team to be named later. Demons coach Andrew Martinez confirmed that his team will open at home March 12 against perennial Class 6A power Rio Rancho, visit Los Alamos the following week and will host Capital at Ivan Head Stadium on March 26.
“The Rio Rancho game is going to be tough, but it’s a great game to measure where we’re at and where we can be with this senior class,” Martinez said.
The district alignments and classifications for football are a mess, thanks to Albuquerque Public Schools — which makes up half the teams in Class 6A — opting out of the fall sports seasons that include volleyball, soccer and cross country. The NMAA will employ temporary district alignments for the fall only and, according to multiple coaches interviewed Wednesday, use more of a regional format for football, one that has teams playing nearby schools with approximately similar enrollment.
That explains why Santa Fe High, a 6A program, has at least a pair of 5A teams on its slate.
St. Michael’s is in 3A and will play a four-game schedule starting March 6 with a road game at Raton. It will be the Horsemen’s third straight game against the Tigers after the two played the final regular season game of the 2019 schedule against one another, then met again the following week in the state playoffs before their 2020 slate was wiped free by the coronavirus.
“We found out about [the schedule] during practice [Wednesday] and told the kids about when we were done,” said St. Michael’s coach Joey Fernandez. “You could just see the excitement in their eyes, to hear we finally had a real game ahead of us and knowing there’s really a light at the end of the tunnel.”
The Horsemen will have their home opener March 13 against Socorro, a road game at Taos the following week and wrap up the schedule March 27 at home against Española Valley.
St. Michael’s fans who may have stumbled across the NMAA’s site at nmact.org this week may have thought differently. It showed the Horsemen playing a three-game schedule starting with Los Alamos.
A clue that something was amiss was the fact that the April 3 finale at West Las Vegas was against a team whose school opted out of the fall sports season.
“No, not true,” is how St. Michael’s athletic director Kevin Garcia responded Tuesday night. “That’s not the right one, no.”
NMAA sports information director J.P. Murrieta explained it. He said it was nothing more than a product of the association’s partnership with MaxPreps. While the NMAA maintains the site, the scroll is built by MaxPreps. Deleting it would leave a void at the top of the NMAA’s home page.
Sources familiar with the master football schedule said one early rendition had Santa Fe High and Capital in a temporary four-team district with Farmington and Piedra Vista. In an attempt to minimize travel, that alignment would have had games between the two cites played at neutral sites in Rio Rancho.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.