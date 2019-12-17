Prep schedule
This week’s varsity schedule for Northern New Mexico high schools. To make changes, call 505-986-3045 or email sports@sfnewmexican.com.
Wednesday
Girls basketball — Rio Rancho at Santa Fe High, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas Robertson at Taos, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball — Ben Luján Tournament at Pojoaque Valley: first round, Abq. Menaul vs. Mesa Vista, 10 a.m.; Monte del Sol vs. Peñasco, 1 p.m.; McCurdy vs. Santa Fe Indian School, 4 p.m.; Crownpoint vs. Pojoaque Valley, 7 p.m.
Eddie Peña Classic at Grants: Capital vs. Belen, 5:30 p.m.
Jemez Valley Tournament: Tierra Encantada vs. Shiprock Northwest, 5 p.m.; Coronado vs. Jemez Valley, 7 p.m.
Native American Community Academy at Academy for Technology and the Classics, 7 p.m.
Maxwell at Mora, 6:30 p.m.
Santa Rosa at Las Vegas Robertson, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Ben Luján Tournament at Pojoaque Valley: first round, Bernalillo vs. Peñasco, 8:30 a.m.; Dulce vs. Santa Rosa, 11:30 a.m.; McCurdy vs. St. Michael’s, 2:30 p.m.; Crownpoint vs. Pojoaque Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Jemez Valley Tournament: Tierra Encantada vs. Shiprock Northwest, 2:15 p.m.
Wingate at Santa Fe Indian School, 6 p.m.
Native American Community Academy at Academy for Technology and the Classics, 5:30 p.m.
Maxwell at Mora, 5 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball — Ben Luján Tournament at Pojoaque Valley: semifinals, Monte del Sol/Peñasco winner vs. Crownpoint/Pojoaque Valley winner, 5:30 p.m.; Abq. Menaul/Mesa Vista winner vs. McCurdy/Santa Fe Indian School winner, 2:30 p.m.; consolation, Monte del Sol/Peñasco loser vs. Crownpoint/Pojoaque Valley loser, 11:30 a.m.; Abq. Menaul/Mesa Vista loser vs. McCurdy/Santa Fe Indian School loser, 8:30 a.m.
Eddie Peña Classic at Grants: Capital vs. Kirtland Central, 5:30 p.m.
Jemez Valley Tournament: Coronado vs. Shiprock Northwest, 3:45 p.m.; Tierra Encantada, TBA
Santa Fe High at St. Michael’s (Toby Roybal), 7 p.m.
Sanford (Colo.) at Escalante, 6 p.m.
Taos at Bloomfield, 6 p.m.
Maxwell at Questa, 7:30 p.m.
West Las Vegas at Ruidoso, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball — Ben Luján Tournament at Pojoaque Valley: Dulce/Santa Rosa winner vs. Crownpoint/Pojoaque Valley winner, 7 p.m.; Bernalillo/Peñasco winner vs. McCurdy/St. Michael’s winner, 4 p.m.; Dulce/Santa Rosa loser vs. Crownpoint/Pojoaque Valley loser, 1 p.m.; Bernalillo/Peñasco winner vs. McCurdy/St. Michael’s loser, 10 a.m.
Jemez Valley Tournament: Coronado vs. Shiprock Northwest, 2:15 p.m.; Tierra Encantada, TBA
Miyamura at Española Valley, 7 p.m.
Sanford (Colo.) at Escalante, 4:30 p.m.
Maxwell at Questa, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball — Ben Luján Tournament at Pojoaque Valley: championship, 7 p.m.; third place, 4 p.m.; fifth place, 1 p.m.; seventh place, 10 a.m.
Eddie Peña Classic at Grants: Capital vs. Grants, 1 p.m.
Jemez Valley Tournament: Coronado vs. Tierra Encantada, 12:45 p.m.
Miyamura at Española Valley, 7 p.m.
Escalante at Cimarron, 6:30 p.m.
Cuba at Pecos, 5 p.m.
Thoreau at Las Vegas Robertson, 3 p.m.
Girls basketball — Ben Luján Tournament at Pojoaque Valley: championship, 5:30 p.m.; third place, 2:30 p.m.; fifth place, 11:30 a.m.; seventh place, 8:30 a.m.
Jemez Valley Tournament: Coronado vs. Tierra Encantada, 10:45 a.m.
Capital at Kirtland Central, 7 p.m.
Escalante at Cimarron, 4:30 p.m.
Shiprock at Las Vegas Robertson, 12:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Capital, Española Valley at Rio Hondo Invitational at Roswell, 10 a.m.
St. Michael’s, Taos, Pecos, West Las Vegas, Las Vegas Robertson at Rattler Invitational at Tucumcari
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.