Boys basketball
Santa Fe Prep 61, Monte del Sol 28
What happened: The Dragons would like to know if Prep used its four-week layoff to focus squarely on them. The Blue Griffins jumped out to a 19-4 lead after a quarter behind their press, then outscored Monte del Sol 19-9 in the third for a 38-13 lead. "We did have folks go on vacation for the holidays, but the rest were out on the court," Prep head coach Joe Vigil said. "We conducted practices, and it was business as usual for the majority of them."
Top players: Finn Coles had his lowest point total of the season with 16 points, but Josh Abeyta added 12 and Vigil saw a balanced scoring effort. "If [Coles] see someone open, he'll hit them," Vigil said.
What's next: Prep (4-2) heads to Ruidoso Mountain Madness Shootout to play Taos on Thursday. The Dragons (1-5) heads to the Santa Rosa Lion Classic on Thursday.
Las Vegas Robertson 62, Moriarty 28
What happened: The Cardinals are showing they are more than just Mathew Gonzales, who missed a second straight game. Four players scored in double figures and the Pintos trailed 31-16 at the half in what Robertson head coach James Branch called an outstanding team effort on the defensive end.
Top players: Mateo Contreras led the Cardinals with 22 points, while a trio of teammates each had 10 — Kenneth Montoya, Ace Gonzalez and Isaiah Gallegos.
What's next: Robertson (6-5) plays at Tucumcari on Thursday.
West Las Vegas 60, Abq. Sandia Prep 52
What happened: The Dons hit an offensive lull that began in the second quarter and continued into the third, but they rallied to turn a 30-26 halftime deficit into a 41-39 lead after three quarters. They held on by hitting eight of 12 free throws down the stretch. "In the third quarter, we were able to hit shots, and that allowed us to press and get the game full-court," Dons head coach David Bustos said. "We changed the tempo of the game."
Top players: Josh Gonzales had a team-high 18 points for West Las Vegas, while Damian Gallegos scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half. P.J. Montaño and Enrique Gonzales each added 11. Jason Feit led the Sundevils with 15 points, while Mac Manzanares added 14.
What's next: The Dons (5-4) play at Thoreau on Saturday.
Girls basketball
Los Alamos 46, Capital 25
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers continued to display stinginess on defense, as the Lady Jaguars managed just six points in the first half in Griffith Gymnasium. Los Alamos led 28-6 by that point and never looked back.
Top players: Los Alamos had GG Romero lead the way with 16 points. Ameria Romero paced Capital with eight.
What's next: The Lady Hilltoppers (7-5) plays at Bernalillo on Saturday. Capital (3-10) travels to the Four Corners area Thursday to take on Piedra Vista.
