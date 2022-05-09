ALBUQUERQUE
Fisher Hirsch is living proof that first impressions aren’t always the bottom line.
The Santa Fe Prep senior stumbled his way to a triple-bogey 7 on the first hole of Monday’s opening round of the Class 1A-3A State Golf Championships at The Canyon Club at Four Hills. Before he reached the turn, he was half a dozen strokes out of the lead and seemingly on his way to a spot somewhere outside the top 10.
“Yeah, that was rough,” Hirsch said at the conclusion of his round. “I got a little down but got a birdie on 2 and that, thankfully, kind of turned things around. It helped me get in the groove of things and just started swinging easy.”
And how.
Battling steady winds that only got worse as the day dragged on, Hirsch used crafty club selection off the tee to fight his way into contention. He was just 2-over par in his final 10 holes and finds himself tied for the overall lead with New Mexico Military Institute’s Jackson Hicks heading into Tuesday’s final round.
Hicks was considered the tournament favorite coming in and was fulfilling those expectations early on. He was 1-under through the first eight holes, mixing in a pair of birdies with five pars and a bogey.
He struggled a bit on the back-nine, missing a couple of makeable putts and giving up three strokes to Hirsch in the final three holes.
A handful of others are well within striking distance, including St. Michael’s freshman Elijah Salazar. He was solid out of the gates, parring four straight holes to start the day to finish with a 10-over 82. He’s in a three-way tie for fourth place, three shots off the lead.
“This is not an easy golf course, especially with the wind and all the hills,” Salazar said. “You get tired from it.”
Salazar said he learned a valuable lesson during a Mother’s Day practice round at Four Hills.
“You have to be below the pin on every hole,” Salazar said. “Every single pin coming back is downhill, and if you put too much spin on it, you’ll go right over.”
An example of that was the par-3 13th where Salazar’s tee shot rolled onto the fringe just 20 feet beyond the pin. It took three more to hole out after his short chip was victimized by the green’s speed and scooted long past the cup.
Hirsch will be one of the final players on the course to start Tuesday’s round. He’ll be part of a threesome that tees off just one group ahead of a foursome that includes Hicks, Salazar and Mesilla Valley’s Logan Morris. Morris is alone in third place, two shots back of the lead.
After battling the wind for four-plus hours while breaking 80 on Monday, Hirsch knows he did everything he could to put himself in the best position possible.
“I was tossing grass up all day trying to figure out the wind and, yeah, I couldn’t even tell what was going on because it was constantly changing,” he said. “Just a super interesting experience. You always have to be thinking about where the wind is coming from and try to focus on things every single shot. This course, it’s intimidating because it’s so narrow off a lot of tees. I really does make you think more than usual.”
Boys Class 3A
Mesilla Valley is running away with the team competition. The Son Blazers opened a 17-stroke lead on Day One and they sit a commanding 56 shots ahead of third-place teams St. Michael’s and Socorro. The Horsemen hit the midway point 109 shots over par.
Salazar was the team’s top player with senior Abel Martinez reaching the clubhouse at 17-over. Isaak Jaramillo (plus-33) is followed by teammates Isaiah Duty (49 over) and Basie Neil (53 over).
Girls Classic 3A
Socorro is well on its way to another state title — its NMAA-record 21st overall — after opening a 50-shot lead in Monday’s first round. The Lady Warriors’ one-day total of 105-over is followed by second-place Dexter (155-over) and St. Michael’s (plus-168). Santa Fe Prep is in fifth at 204-over.
The Lady Horsemen are led by sophomore Madeline Imus, whose 37-over 109 was good for 13th place. She’s 14 shots behind leader Lauren Buffett of Bosque and four shots behind Santa Fe Prep’s Nutthanan Leardsakulphasuk.
Leardsakulphasuk parred three straight holes on what was her back-nine. She was just 10-over on the back after struggling to a 23-over 59 in her first nine holes. Her steady play allowed her to move through the field and leave herself just six shots out of a top-five finish.
Her teammate, Prep senior Sophia Rivera, finds herself in the top-15 at the midway point after an opening round 11 (plus-39).
Girls Class 4A
Over at Santa Ana Golf Club, a pair of Los Alamos girls and one from Taos reached the clubhouse in the top-20 after Round 1,
led by the Lady Hilltoppers’ Gabrielle Mowrer in 13th place. Maye Montoya of Taos is two spots back in 15th while Los Alamos freshman Natalie Crawford is in a five-way tie for 19th,
24 shots off the lead.
The boys tournament has Los Alamos senior Conner Cook sitting in a tie for 18th, a dozen shots off the lead.