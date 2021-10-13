Boys soccer
Santa Fe Prep 3, Las Vegas Robertson 0
What happened: Next to East Mountain’s bandbox of a field, Robertson’s bumpy grass pitch might be the most challenging for opposing teams. Prep head coach Hersch Wilson said his team had to be more combative with the Cardinals and fight for 50-50-balls caused by awkward bounces. Still, Prep led 2-0 at the half of a District 2 1A-3A match. “We had to learn to adjust and be patient,” Wilson said. “We had to try to pass to feet and realize a lot of balls were going to bounce and we’re going to lose a lot of the 50-50s because of that.”
Top players: Yuto Oketani had two goals for Prep, while Fischer Hirsch scored his first goal of the season.
What’s next: Prep (10-2-1 overall, 3-0 in 2 1A-3A) ends its regular season Wednesday against St. Michael’s. A win secures the Blue Griffins the outright district title and a top-two seed for the Class 1A-3A State Tournament.
Santa Fe High 7, Los Lunas 2
What happened: The Demons kept right on rolling, winning their ninth straight match in a District 5-5A tilt in Los Lunas. Santa Fe High, normally accustomed to the true bounces and fast turf surface at home, had to adapt to the tall grass that slowed play down considerably. The Tigers also were plenty game to make the Demons earn every goal. “They were a scrappy team,” Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said. “We finally started clicking toward the end of the first half and still got plenty of time for our reserves.”
Top players: Demons junior Alex Waggoner took the lead as the top goal-scorer in the state with four goals to give him 54 on the season. Mike Wissman had a goal and five assists, while Henry Mazulis chipped in with a pair of goals.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (14-1 overall, 7-0 in 5-5A) entertains Albuquerque Manzano on Saturday at home.
Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 7, Los Lunas 0
What happened: The Demons seemed focused on making up for their 3-2 loss to Albuquerque High over the weekend in the first half against the Lady Tigers. Even though they held a 3-0 lead at the half, the fast pace Santa Fe High likes to play at was at a different level than what head coach Justin Najaka liked. “That’s why we were not as fluid as I would have liked to have been right out of the gate,” Najaka said. “Once we settled down and got comfortable in the game, we started to play batter.”
Top players: Najaka said the back line of Lauren Mudge, Mikayla O’Ferrell, Ruby Tapia-Retes and Breann Sanchez was very good against Los Lunas. The Demons got hat tricks from Jazzi Gonzalez and Asha Smelser. Tatiana Winter scored the first goal of the match, which was the 100th goal of the season for Santa Fe High.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (15-1 overall, 6-0 in 5-5A) heads to Albuquerque on Saturday to take on Manzano.
Volleyball
Abq. Menaul 3, Monte del Sol 2
What happened: The Lady Dragons were on point defensive, as four players reached double-figures in digs, but that couldn’t overcome the lack of offensive firepower beyond junior Krista Terrazas. The Lady Panthers rallied after losing two of the first three games in the District 2-2A match to win 20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-13, 15-9 in the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. “We definitely ran out of gas in Game 4, and we tried to get it back in Game 5, but they just played smart in those last two games, “ Monte del Sol head coach Chela Butler said.
Top players: The defense never rested against Menaul. Xandra Zubia had a team-hjigh 30 digs, and Terrazas added 21 to go along with her 13 kills. Daisy Ortiz had 16 digs, while Emily Nuñez De La Torre capped off the defensive stand with 13.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (4-10 overall, 0-2 in 2-2A) heads to Santa Fe Indian School Saturday for a nondistrict tilt with the Lady Braves.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.