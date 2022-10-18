A tie was as good as a win for the Santa Fe Prep Blue Griffins on Tuesday afternoon.
It just didn’t feel that way.
With a chance to secure their third straight District 2-1A/3A title against their chief rival St. Michael’s on their own turf, the Blue Griffins did all they could to finish the district season strong.
But finishing was Prep’s weakness. Even though it consistently applied pressure on the Horsemen defense, Prep struggled to put away most of those chances. In the end, the Blue Griffins left Christian Brothers Athletic Complex with a 3-all tie that made them 2-1A/3A champions with a 2-0-2 record, but there was a sense they let a good opportunity to assert themselves slip through their fingers.
Prep (10-4-2 overall) managed 16 shots, with nine of them on goal. It was just that its ability to finish some of those shots eluded them, especially after St. Michael’s (12-4-1, 1-1-1) recovered from a 3-2 deficit to tie the score at 3-all in the 56th minute.
Even though the Blue Griffins were bigger, stronger and in most cases quicker than the Horsemen, they had little to show for it.
“I know the team spirit is there,” sophomore forward Weston Stump said. “We have some things we need to work on if we want to go far at state that we have to do. We have to show up.”
If anything, the undermanned Horsemen showed up and had the Blue Griffins on their heels at the start. They needed just two minutes to open the scoring when Allan Rosales headed a corner-kick cross from Elijah Gutierrez into the right side of the goal.
Prep head coach Rick Canby said he had a sense his team wasn’t quite ready to answer the intensity level of St. Michael’s.
“It was just a tough match,” Canby said. “I don’t know what it is about playing here. We’re so equally matched, but we didn’t play our game today.”
Prep responded a minute later when midfielder Asher Nathan found freshman forward Benno Hoffman on the right flank, and Hoffman slotted his shot to the left of St. Michael’s goalkeeper Santiago Sandoval for a 1-all tie.
The first 20 minutes saw both teams quickly attack and counterattack each other, and the Horsemen responded when senior midfielder Trevor Erickson fought his way through several Blue Griffins defenders into the penalty box before the ball squirted free. In a race with Prep goalie Van Anderson, Erickson won it and rolled his shot off the lower right post and into the back of the net for a 2-1 lead in the 17th minute.
The halftime talk on the Blue Griffins side was animated, as assistant Diego Perea challenged the team to play up to its level. The next 10 minutes put that on display.
Prep controlled possession and needed just five minutes to tie the score at 2 when the Asher-to-Hoffman connection found each other again.
Six minutes after that, Horsemen defender Marco C’de Baca fouled Stump just outside the penalty box, and Stump put his shot from the left wing into the upper right of the goal. Sandoval got his right hand on the ball but could not stop it from going in. Prep 3, Horsemen 2.
“We would play well three minutes here, three minutes there, but just not consistently,” Canby said. “But that’s due to their defense. They pressed us really well — better than we’ve been pressed all year.”
It seemed St. Michael’s energy level waned during that stretch, in part because it had no bench. The Horsemen were without Jonathon Wheeler, who served a one-match suspension after earning a red card during a 2-0 win over Las Vegas Robertson on Oct. 13. Defensive midfielder Estevan Florez-Mansi was on a trip to Spain, so Horsemen head coach Feldewert had to go with four freshmen in the starting lineup — two of them played in the back line.
“They could afford to be more physical,” Feldewert said. “They were bigger and stronger than the kids we were throwing out there, but I didn’t see anybody shy away, didn’t see anybody scared.”
St. Michael’s showed it could do one thing very well — counterattack. When Erickson tracked down an Elijah Gutierrez pass over the top of the Prep defense, he again was in a foot race with Anderson. He beat Anderson to the ball in the right corner, and crossed the ball to Morales.
His shot was blocked by Prep defender Liam Mooney, but it ricocheted to Horsemen midfielder Aiden Gonzales, who slipped his redirect into the left side of the net for 3-all.
After that, both teams could not take advantage of scoring chances. Sandoval recorded saves on a Nico Roth header and a Stump shot from inside the penalty box.
Anderson had another shaky moment in the 77th minute, when he lost control of a Morales cross that landed at Erickson’s feet. Fortunately for the Blue Griffins, Erickson fell on a spin move and Santi Garcia cleared the ball out of danger.
In the final moments of the first overtime, Roth and Stump connected on a deep ball, but Stump’s shot from just outside the penalty box rolled just wide of the goal.
“That’s something we’ve always struggled with,” Stump said about finishing shots. “We’ve had people gone, people hurt. So I don’t think people have seen the Prep team we are going to be when we have everybody.
“When we get to state, I think we’re going to be an entirely different beast.”
The state tournament begins next week, so time is of the essence for Prep to build that perfect soccer beast.