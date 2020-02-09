Prep schedule
This week’s varsity schedule for Northern New Mexico high schools. To make changes, call 505-986-3045 or email sports@sfnewmexican.com.
Monday
Boys basketball — Walatowa at New Mexico School for the Deaf, 6:30 p.m.
Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf at McCurdy, 6:30 p.m.
Mesa Vista at Estancia, 7 p.m.
Santa Rosa at Mora, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Walatowa at New Mexico School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.
Mesa Vista at Estancia, 5:30 p.m.
Santa Rosa at Mora, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys basketball — Santa Fe High at Abq. Sandia, 7 p.m.
Capital at Abq. High, 7 p.m.
St. Michael’s at Santa Fe Prep, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe Indian School at Las Vegas Robertson, 7 p.m.
Monte del Sol at Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf (Christian Life), 6:30 p.m.
Tierra Encantada at Academy for Technology and the Classics, 6:30 p.m.
New Mexico School for the Deaf at Abq. Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Pojoaque Valley at Taos, 7 p.m.
Socorro at Los Alamos, 7 p.m.
Moriarty at Española Valley, 7 p.m.
Magdalena at Pecos, 5:30 p.m.
West Las Vegas at Raton, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Abq. Rio Grande at Santa Fe High, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe Prep at St. Michael’s JV, 5 p.m.
Monte del Sol at Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf (Christian Life), 5 p.m.
Tierra Encantada at Academy for Technology and the Classics, 5 p.m.
New Mexico School for the Deaf at Abq. Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Academy, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys basketball — New Mexico School for the Deaf at Jemez Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball — Abq. Sandia at Santa Fe High, 7 p.m.
Abq. High at Capital, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas Robertson at Santa Fe Indian School, 7 p.m.
New Mexico School for the Deaf at Jemez Valley, 5 p.m.
Raton at West Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball — Abq. Manzano at Santa Fe High, 7 p.m.
Abq. Sandia at Capital, 7 p.m.
Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf at Tierra Encantada (Christian Life), 6:30 p.m.
McCurdy at Monte del Sol (IAIA), 7 p.m.
Jemez Valley at New Mexico School for the Deaf, 6:30 p.m.
Peñasco at Coronado, 6:30 p.m.
Mesa Vista at Escalante, 7 p.m.
Pecos at Clayton, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf at Tierra Encantada (Christian Life), 5 p.m.
McCurdy at Monte del Sol (IAIA), 5:30 p.m.
Jemez Valley at New Mexico School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.
Taos at Pojoaque Valley, 7 p.m.
Española Valley at Moriarty, 7 p.m.
Mesa Vista at Escalante, 5:30 p.m.
Peñasco at Coronado, 5 p.m.
Pecos at Clayton, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball — St. Michael’s at Las Vegas Robertson, 7 p.m.
Española Valley at Los Alamos, 7 p.m.
Taos at Moriarty, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Santa Fe High at Abq. Manzano, 7 p.m.
Capital at Abq. Sandia, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas Robertson at St. Michael’s, 7 p.m.
Raton at Santa Fe Indian School, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe Prep at West Las Vegas JV, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball — Santa Fe Indian School at Raton, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe Prep at West Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
McCurdy at Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf (Christian Life), 3:30 p.m.
Academy for Technology and the Classics at Tierra Encantada (Christian Life), 1:30 p.m.
Escalante at Peñasco, 5:30 p.m.
Coronado at Mora, 6:30 p.m.
Questa at Mesa Vista, 7 p.m.
Santa Rosa at Pecos, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball — McCurdy at Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf (Christian Life), 2 p.m.
Academy for Technology and the Classics at Tierra Encantada (Christian Life), 1:30 p.m.
Los Alamos at Española Valley, 7 p.m.
Escalante at Peñasco, 4 p.m.
Questa at Mesa Vista, 5:30 p.m.
Coronado at Mora, 6:30 p.m.
Moriarty at Taos, 7 p.m.
Santa Rosa at Pecos, 3:30 p.m.
Swimming and diving — Santa Fe High at District 1 meet at Abq. West Mesa, 8:30 a.m.
Wrestling — Santa Fe High at District 5-5A Tournament at Capital, TBA
West Las Vegas, Las Vegas Robertson at District 1-1A/3A Tournament at St. Michael’s, TBA
Tierra Encantada, Pecos at District 2-1A/3A Tournament at Socorro, TBA
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.