Times, locations and dates are subject to change. Fans should check with schools regarding ticket policies and to confirm game times and dates. To make changes, email sports@sfnewmexican.com.
Monday
Boys soccer — Monte del Sol at Santa Fe High, 4:30 p.m.
St. Michael’s at Pojoaque Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer — Santa Fe High at Pojoaque Valley, 4 p.m.
Volleyball — Abq. Hope Christian at West Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys soccer — Santa Fe Prep at Taos, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer — St. Michael’s at Monte del Sol, 4 p.m.
Santa Fe Prep at Taos, 4 p.m.
Volleyball — St. Michael’s at Los Alamos, 6 p.m.
Pecos at Tucumcari, 7 p.m.
Socorro at Las Vegas Robertson, 6 p.m.
Taos at Santa Fe Indian School, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys soccer — Capital at Abq. St. Pius X, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer — Capital at Las Vegas Robertson, 3 p.m.
Thursday
Boys soccer — Bloomfield at Pojoaque Valley, 4 p.m.
Santa Fe Prep at Santa Fe High, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer — Santa Fe Prep at Santa Fe High, 4 p.m.
Los Alamos at St. Michael’s, 4 p.m.
Taos at Santa Fe Indian School, 4 p.m.
Volleyball — Santa Fe High at Los Alamos, 6 p.m.
Wagon Mound at Tierra Encantada, 5:30 p.m.
Abq. Sandia Prep at Pojoaque Valley, 6 p.m.
Coronado at Escalante, 6:30 p.m.
Santa Rosa at West Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Football — Santa Fe High at Moriarty, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe Indian School at Pojoaque Valley, 7 p.m.
Taos at Los Alamos, 7 p.m.
Española Valley at Bernalillo, 7 p.m.
McCurdy at New Mexico Military Institute, 7 p.m.
Escalante at Tohatchi, 7 p.m.
Cobre at Las Vegas Robertson, 7 p.m.
West Las Vegas at Santa Rosa, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer — Louis Cernicek Tournament at Los Alamos: first round, Artesia vs. Capital, 11 a.m.; Clovis vs. Los Alamos, 11 a.m.
Girls soccer — Rehoboth Tournament: Academy for Technology and the Classics vs. Hatch Valley, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Football — Capital at St. Michael’s, 1:30 p.m.
Volleyball — Española Valley at Santa Fe Indian School, 11 a.m.
Tohatchi at Escalante, 1 p.m.
Questa at Dulce, 1 p.m.
