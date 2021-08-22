Times, locations and dates are subject to change. Fans should check with schools regarding ticket policies and to confirm game times and dates. To make changes, email sports@sfnewmexican.com.

Monday

Boys soccer — Monte del Sol at Santa Fe High, 4:30 p.m.

St. Michael’s at Pojoaque Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer — Santa Fe High at Pojoaque Valley, 4 p.m.

Volleyball — Abq. Hope Christian at West Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys soccer — Santa Fe Prep at Taos, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer — St. Michael’s at Monte del Sol, 4 p.m.

Santa Fe Prep at Taos, 4 p.m.

Volleyball — St. Michael’s at Los Alamos, 6 p.m.

Pecos at Tucumcari, 7 p.m.

Socorro at Las Vegas Robertson, 6 p.m.

Taos at Santa Fe Indian School, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys soccer — Capital at Abq. St. Pius X, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer — Capital at Las Vegas Robertson, 3 p.m.

Thursday

Boys soccer — Bloomfield at Pojoaque Valley, 4 p.m.

Santa Fe Prep at Santa Fe High, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer — Santa Fe Prep at Santa Fe High, 4 p.m.

Los Alamos at St. Michael’s, 4 p.m.

Taos at Santa Fe Indian School, 4 p.m.

Volleyball — Santa Fe High at Los Alamos, 6 p.m.

Wagon Mound at Tierra Encantada, 5:30 p.m.

Abq. Sandia Prep at Pojoaque Valley, 6 p.m.

Coronado at Escalante, 6:30 p.m.

Santa Rosa at West Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Football — Santa Fe High at Moriarty, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe Indian School at Pojoaque Valley, 7 p.m.

Taos at Los Alamos, 7 p.m.

Española Valley at Bernalillo, 7 p.m.

McCurdy at New Mexico Military Institute, 7 p.m.

Escalante at Tohatchi, 7 p.m.

Cobre at Las Vegas Robertson, 7 p.m.

West Las Vegas at Santa Rosa, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Louis Cernicek Tournament at Los Alamos: first round, Artesia vs. Capital, 11 a.m.; Clovis vs. Los Alamos, 11 a.m.

Girls soccer — Rehoboth Tournament: Academy for Technology and the Classics vs. Hatch Valley, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Football — Capital at St. Michael’s, 1:30 p.m.

Volleyball — Española Valley at Santa Fe Indian School, 11 a.m.

Tohatchi at Escalante, 1 p.m.

Questa at Dulce, 1 p.m.

