Volleyball
Santa Fe High 3, Los Alamos 1
What happened: The Demonettes overcame a sluggish Game 2 in which they were their own worst enemy to produce their best performance of the night in Game 3 as they went on to a 25-17, 16-25, 25-13, 25-18 season-opening win in Griffith Gymnasium. After a Game 2 in which Santa Fe High produce a plethora of errors, the team cleaned up its act and was hitting on all cylinders after that.
“We blocked well, we executed serves and passes and did well in Game 3,” Demonettes head coach Josie Adams said.
Standouts: Senior Salome Romp had 15 kills and seven aces to lead the way, while Ainsley Reynolds-Smith added 10 kills. Laila Bernardino and Isabella Melton each had eight.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (1-0) heads to Taos on Tuesday. Los Alamos (2-1) heads to Albuquerque to play St. Pius X on the same day.
Santa Fe Prep 3, Monte del Sol 1
What happened: The Lady Dragons caught Prep off guard with their size and took Game 1, but the Blue Griffins responded and maintained their energy level to take a 23-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 “road” win in Prep Gymnasium as Monte del Sol was the home team.
Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta said his team came out flat, but ratcheted up the intensity level late in Game 1. Monte del Sol head coach Chela Butler said her team’s ability to block Prep’s hitters was refreshing to see.
Standouts: Monte del Sol senior Kayla Sanchez had 25 assists, while Emi Fukuda hammered out 13 kills and recorded 11 digs. Daisy Ortiz led the defensive effort with 12 digs.
What’s next: Prep (2-0) next plays in Santa Fe High’s Tournament of Champions Sept. 13-14. Monte del Sol (0-1) plays Friday in Santa Fe Waldorf’s Wolf Tournament in Christian Life Academy.
Pojoaque Valley 3, Abq. Sandia Prep 0
What happened: The Elkettes rolled to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 season-opening win in Ben Lujan Gymnasium as they recorded eight aces and dominated the match. Pojoaque had an brand new back row as well as a new setter in sophomore Taylor Quintana but it seemed like the team didn’t miss a beat.
“We were serving them out of system a lot,” Elkettes head coach Joe Rodriguez said. “That helped set up offense and got some easy points off of that.”
Standouts: Quintana had 55 assists in her debut, and middle hitters Leah Trujillo and Ashten Martinez each had eight kills. Ayanna Aguirre, Adrianna Rodriguez and Mikayla Padilla each had a pair of aces and Kiara Martinez had 15 digs on the defensive end.
What’s next: Pojoaque (1-0) entertains Las Vegas Robertson on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Demons controlled possession for the most part as they rolled to a nondistrict win at Sun Mountain Field, getting 24 shots on the day.
“We’re trying to find our rhythm and consistency,” Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said. “[Thursday] was a good step forward as a team.”
Prep was without two big offensive weapons in Alex Hobackand Mateo Stella, who were both injured, and that had a big impact with its attack.
Standout: Demons junior Kiran Smelser had a hat trick, and Ethan Earnest had three saves in the second half. Prep head coach Hersch Wilson and Eadie lauded Blue Griffins goalkeeper Bruno Sire’s play, as he recorded 11 saves.
What’s next: Prep (0-3) plays host to Capital on Saturday at 9 a.m. Santa Fe High (1-0-1) travels to Eco Park to face Taos.