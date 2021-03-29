Boys soccer: Demons beat Dragons in 2OT
Santa Fe High's boys soccer team needed a win if, for no other reason, a slew of near-misses and rough patches have taken their toll.
The Demons got one with a 3-2 double-overtime thriller on Monday evening against Monte del Sol. The Dragons leads of 1-0 and 2-1 on goals by Moises Cerda and and Jose Gonzales, the second of which came in the early moments of the second half.
Kiran Smelser notched the initial equalizer off a pass from Henry Mazulis. Jack Joseph finished nicely off another Mazulis assist to tie it before the end of regulation.
Demons keeper Ethan Earnest came up with two huge saves in OT, then Joseph got his second goal of the night midway through the second sudden-death period on a pass from Smelser.
"Great defense from our back line — Jorge [Lozano], Shane [Monson], Silas [Ropp] and James Vigil," said Santa Fe coach Chris Eadie. No subs and under pressure all night from their direct attacks. Exciting finish to an entertaining game."
Santa Fe improves to 3-4 overall. The Demons close the season with two more matches this week while Monte del Sol (1-2) heads out on the road for a pair of matches at week's end.
Volleyball: Horsemen advance to state semifinals
The state tournament got underway Monday afternoon with quarterfinal games in the state's four smallest classifications. Three of those involved teams from the Santa Fe area, including St. Michael's scoring what was an upset on paper with a straight-sets win over Raton in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
The sixth-seeded Horsemen advance to play at No. 2 Sandia Prep in Wednesday's semifinals. The state title match is Friday afternoon in The Pit.
St. Michael's (7-3) advanced with a 25-16, 26-24, 25-19 victory that leaves it as the lowest-remaining seed in the eight-team tournament. The Horsemen were one of two No. 6 seeds to go on the road and win, the other being Eunice with a 25-21, 25-23, 26-24 sweep of No. 3 Mora in Monday's 2A quarterfinals, a match played at a neutral site in Fort Sumner.
Los Alamos dropped a five-set match to Santa Teresa in the 4A quarterfinals, the only one of Monday's 16 matches from 1A through 4A to go all five games. The sixth-seeded Hilltoppers lost 25-23, 24-26, 25-21, 21-25, 15-12.
The Class 5A tournament takes center stage Tuesday with its four quarterfinal matches. That includes top-seeded Santa Fe hosting No. 8 Clovis in a 6 p.m. contest at Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
Girls hoops: Jaguars earns blistering 72-4 win over Rio Grande
It's not a typo.
Capital opened its season Monday night with a 72-4 rout of visiting Rio Grande. The Ravens were shut out in three of the four quarters, doing all their scoring in the second period. The Jaguars (1-0) led 45-4 at the break and had the mercy rule's running clock in operation for the entire second half.
Rebecca Sorensen had 21 points for Capital while Ethena Silva added 13. The Jaguars head to Albuquerque High on Thursday night.
