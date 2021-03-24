Girls soccer: Santa Fe High routs Capital 11-0
It took Santa Fe High's girls soccer team just 40 minutes to score 11 goals in a lopsided 11-0 win at Capital on Wednesday afternoon.
Played in miserable winter-like conditions, the match was halted at halftime due to the mercy rule. The Demons (2-3 overall, 1-2 in District 1-5A) remained alive in the district race and now set their sights on critical games against Rio Rancho on Saturday and Cleveland next week. Win both and the Demons are back in the playoff picture.
Wednesday's game saw eight different Demons find the back of the net with five different players coming up with at least one assist. Sonia Goujon scored three times, all late in the first half. Team captain Jazzi Gonzalez scored twice while Breann Sanchez and Allison Segura-Maze each registered a pair of assists. Every Demon in uniform got playing time.
All told, it was the most dominant performance of the season for Santa Fe High, which has won its two games by a combined 19-0 count and had all three losses come by a single goal. That includes both district losses, each of which were the result of penalty kicks.
Capital dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in 1-5A.
Boys soccer: Demons beat Capital 4-0
With game-time temperatures hovering just above freezing and a biting wind to make things even more miserable, Santa Fe High picked up its first District 1-5A win of the season with a 4-0 win against Capital (0-4, 0-2) at Ivan Head Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Kiran Smelser tucked home a rebound in the 24th minute to open the scoring. Michael Wissman scored with seconds left in the half off of an assist from Ivan Lozano, then Wissman took over in the second half by scoring two more goals to complete the hat trick.
"The boys struggled at first to figure out how to attack as Capital dropped every player behind the center stripe and packed it in," said Demons coach Chris Eadie. "To date, we have only played high pressure teams. We made some adjustments and started playing through our midfield."
The Demons (2-3, 1-2) got solid play from defensive starters Jorge Lozano and Silas Ropp. Santa Fe High travels to Rio Rancho on Saturday.
