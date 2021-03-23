Boys soccer: Horsemen beat East Mountain 2-1 in OT
Even though it feels like the high school soccer season just got started (it did), St. Michael's boys coach Mike Felderwert said it was hard not to call Tuesday's game against East Mountain a must-win (it was).
The Horsemen came through with a 2-1 overtime win at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex, a win that keeps their state playoff hopes alive. They got it by doing something they haven't done all year: Scoring a goal that didn't come off a penalty kick or direct kick.
As the game drifted into sudden-death OT, Oliver Rosales scored his second goal of the day with a liner that found the right side of the net. Before Tuesday, the Horsemen had been outscored 20-1, their only goal coming off a PK. Their first goal in Tuesday's game was a PK by Rosales in the opening minutes.
"It's been painful," Felderwert said. "But it came at the perfect time."
Now 1-5 overall and 1-1 in District 2-1A/3A, St. Michael's will host Santa Fe Prep next week for what amounts to the district title.
Girls soccer: St. Mike's routs East Mountain 10-0
St. Michael's (4-0-1 overall, 2-0 in 2-1A/3A) assumed control of the district race with a 10-0 rout of East Mountain on Tuesday, the Horsemen's third straight shutout.
Freshman forward Elsa Smith had a hat trick while Rachael Morgan scored twice. Jacqueline Gorman, Olivia Farrar, Grace Sandoval, Frances Schneider and starting goalkeeper Milena Keene added goals.
"I can say that on this team everyone is capable to scoring at any giving time," said St. Michael's coach Alfonso Camarena.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.