Dragons soccer team beats Santa Fe Prep for season's first win
In a season of last-second changes, scheduling quirks and opt-ins and outs, along comes the Monte del Sol boys soccer team. The Dragons threw a roster together after other teams had already started their abbreviated seasons and, on Monday afternoon, got their first win.
Spotting Santa Fe Prep (2-2) a lead at intermission on a first-half goal by freshman Yuto Oketani, Monte del Sol tied the match on a penalty kick by Axel Loyoya six minutes into the second half. Moises Cerda gave the Dragons the eventual game-winner with 15 minutes left when he controlled a rebound in the box and found the back of the net.
The Dragons (1-1) added an insurance goal in stoppage time when Lozoya took a punt from his own keeper and raced downfield for the final scoring opportunity.
"The headline of this day is we're so glad to see Monte del Sol back playing because we love seeing another Santa Fe team out there," said Prep coach Hersch Wilson. "City rivalries are always a good thing."
Monte del Sol is competing as a non-district member of Class 1A-3A and, according to a statement from the New Mexico Activities Association on Monday, eligible for the state playoffs as an at-large team.
Demons soccer team loses 4-1 to Los Alamos
At Sullivan Field, injuries took their toll on the visiting Demons in a 4-1 non-district loss to the undefeated Hilltoppers.
Santa Fe High coach Chris Eadie said the first 55-60 minutes were very competitive after the teams exchanged goals to reach the midway point of the second half. Roman del Rio had the Demons' goal, his first of the season.
"We just got tired," he said. "They exploited the drop in energy, scoring three [goals] in the final 20."
Eadie said three starters sat out due to injury or other obligations.
"Would have been nice to play them with a full, healthy squad," Eadie said.
Monte del Sol volleyball team loses to Christian Life
Visiting Estancia swept aside Monte del Sol on Monday night at Christian Life in Santa Fe, winning by scores of 25-13, 25-16, 26-24. Daisy Ortiz led the Dragons with 15 digs and Jamie Lujan chipped in with four blocks and three kills.
"There wasn't a lot of offense because we were doing so much digging on defense," said Monte del Sol coach Chela Butler, whose team will play five matches on four dates this week — assuming Wednesday's match at Raton isn't wiped out by the weather.
