Lady Dragons volleyball gets first win of season, beating Albuquerque
It’s crazy how the mind works when the body relaxes.
Imploring her young team to play the way it practices -- by having fun and being loose — Monte del Sol volleyball coach Chela Butler finally had the message sink in Saturday in Albuquerque. The Dragons (1-2 overall, 1-1 in district) went on the road and beat Legacy Academy in four sets, 20-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22, to pick up their first win of the season.
“They still haven’t quite figured it out, but they’re starting to play loose and have fun,” Butler said.
Jamie Lujan and Angeles Aguayo each had 10 kills for the Dragons while Emily Nuñez De La Torre had 10 assists and Daisy Ortiz 16 digs.
Two Santa Fe High boys qualify for state cross-country championship
The Rio Rancho and Cleveland boys and girls swept the top two spots at Saturday’s District 1-5A cross-country meet in Rio Rancho, a meet that also included Santa Fe High and Capital.
With the state meet scheduled for this week, rules changes are in place to limit the number of teams competing in the finals. Rather than the top three teams and seven runners from each school, COVID-19-safe practices allow only two teams and four individuals per side to go.
Santa Fe High’s top result in the girls’ race was Lili Gadret, who finished 18th in a time of 24:42.99. Capital’s Destiny Marquez was 22nd and Santa Fe High’s Amber Lujan was 23rd.
Neither team had enough runners to post a score in the final standings. Rio Rancho’s 14 points handed it the top spot as the Rams and Cleveland finished 1-2.
Santa Fe High’s boys had a decent showing as Tanner Black and Isaiah Velasquez each qualified for state as individuals. Black finished 11th in a time of 17:48.50, less than five seconds in front of Velasquez, who finished 12th. Fellow Demon Jesus Perez was 16th overall, followed by Matthew Chavez in 22nd and Mason Nichols, who was not able to finish.
Santa Fe High’s team score of 57 points was good for fourth place.
Demons boys soccer team falls 2-0 to Cleveland
Santa Fe High made some adjustments to its formation and, said coach Chris Eadie, the players responded well in Saturday’s game in Rio Rancho against district rival Cleveland. The Demons (1-2, 0-2) played a solid game but ultimately lost, 2-0.
They outshot the Storm 10-7. Cleveland notched its first goal from 25 yards out in the third minute to take the 1-0 advantage. The Demons responded with quality movement and possession, but missed just wide on a few chances.
Cleveland got its second goal just before the halftime break, putting home a rebound after Santa Fe High goalie Ethan Earnest made a great save on a 1-on-1. Eadie lauded the play of Demons Silas Ropp, Jorge Lozano, and Shane Monson.
Cleveland beats SFHS girls 2-1
Santa Fe High’s girls soccer team has looked the part of state playoff contender. The only thing that has been lacking is enough goals to prove it.
For the second straight match the Demons outplayed a perennial district power only to fall painfully short. They gave up a pair of first-half goals on penalty kicks and lost 2-1 to Cleveland. Santa Fe High’s lone goal came off a direct kick by Jazzi Gonzalez midway through the second half.
“We came out in the second half as though we were shot out of a cannon and totally dominated,” said Demons coach sj Miller.
Miller said it was a rough, physical match. Case in point: Demons freshman Asha Smelser went down with a broken wrist after a hard collision.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.