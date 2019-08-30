Prep Football
Deming 22, Capital 14
What happened: Deming scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 22-8 lead, but the Jaguars responded with a Luke Padilla 3-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 22-14. Capital’s final drive reached the Deming 7-yard line, but came a half-yard short of a first down with less than 2 minutes left to turn the ball over on downs and spoil the comeback bid in Deming.
“When you’re playing the fourth-ranked team in the state [according to the New Mexico Overtime Coaches poll] and you got them on the ropes, you gotta put them down,” Jaguars head coach Bill Moon said.
Standouts: Padilla scored both of Capital’s touchdown and ran for more than 150 yards to lead the offensive attack.
What’s next: Capital (1-1) returns home for a matchup against Lovington on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Taos Tournament
St. Michael’s 6, Bernalillo 0
What happened: The Horsemen had a balanced effort across the board, as they led 3-0 at the half and tacked on three more to open the round-robin tournament with a win. St. Michael’s head coach Mike Feldewert dedicated much of the second half to getting his younger players some playing time, and lauded the defensive effort that kept the Spartans in check. In particular, he felt the back line of John Morrison, Aiden French, Santiago Lucero and Kyle Peinado did its part in keeping the ball at the feet of St. Michael’s and limiting Bernalillo’s opportunities.
Standouts: Berkeley Reynolds had a pair of unassisted goals and two assists to lead the Horsemen. Wesley Graham had a pair of goals on headers, and Esteban Rigales had a goal and an assist.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (2-0-1) plays two games on Saturday, facing Kirtland Central at 11 a.m. and Pojoaque Valley at 7 p.m.