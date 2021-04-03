Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 13, Capital 0
What happened: Lots of scoring in a game that was shortened to 40 minutes due to the mercy rule. The Demons (5-3 overall, 4-2 in District 1-5A) got eight combined goals from Jazzi Gonzalez and Haley Ammerman in routing the Jaguars in what amounted to the final game for each team. Neither club received an at-large bid to the Class 5A state tournament.
Standouts: Gonzalez scored five goals and had an assist while Ammerman had three goals and three assists. Freshman Asha Smelser (broken wrist and all) scored twice while classmate Lauren Mudge had a pair of goals. Sonia Goujon had the team's other goal.
What’s next: Both teams are done for the 2020-21 season.
Santa Fe Prep 4, Monte del Sol 2
What happened: Two teams that originally didn't plan to have a season played one final match against one another Saturday. The host Blue Griffins (1-3) got their first three goals from Maddie Mena to erase an early 1-0 Dragons lead. Monte del Sol's Jennifer Madrigal opened the scoring in the first two minutes and closed it with five minutes left in regulation.
Standouts: Mena's natural hat trick game with goals in the 25th minute, 55th minute and, finally, the 64th. Fio Moore had Prep's other goal, as well as an assist.
What's next: Both teams are done for the 2020-21 season.
Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 3, Capital 1
What happened: A tie game late in the first half went the Demons' way on a pair of penalty kicks by co-captains Jorge Lozano and Kiran Smelser, a pair of seniors who capped their stellar prep careers with Saturday's contest. Capital got the equalizer early in the second half before Santa Fe High's late push.
Standouts: Sophomore Max Anderson scored his first career varsity goal, a sign that coach Chris Eadie said is a glimpse at a promising future for Anderson and the rest of the Demons' program.
What’s next: Both teams are done for the 2020-21 season.
Girls basketball
Española Valley 60, Capital 36
What happened: The Sundevils (2-0) led from start to finish, scoring the first 17 points of the game and taking a 32-13 lead into halftime. The Jaguars (1-2) scored just four points in the second quarter but finished the game strong despite a comfortable Española margin the entire second half.
Standouts: Capital's Rebecca Sorensen had a team-high 13 points. The 5-foot-10 senior is averaging a double-double this season with 14.5 points and 12.5 rebounds a game for the Jaguars.
What’s next: Capital plays at home Tuesday against Los Lunas; Española Valley steps up in weight class to play Cleveland on Monday.
