Boys basketball
Monte del Sol 62, Academy for Technology and the Classics 46
What happened: The Dragons (4-0) remain undefeated as four players finished in double figures on a night in which coach Ralph Casaus said the team’s 44 percent shooting wasn’t as impressive as it seemed. “We missed a lot of easy bunnies,” Casaus said. “That 44 percent could have been a lot higher if we’d made some of those.”
Standouts: Julian Bernardino led ATC (0-4) with a game-high 25 points, but Keith Montoya’s 17 led a quartet of Dragons in the scoring column. Brayan Roybal had 11 while Xandro Zubio and Kevin Enriquez each had 10. Zubio was the spark the team needed, hitting two 3-pointers in the third quarter to turn a 29-24 halftime lead into double digits.
What’s next: Monte del Sol’s game this weekend at Menaul was called off due to a coronavirus situation, so the Dragons added a Thursday night game at Pojoaque Valley to take its place.
Girls basketball
Española Valley 84, Taos 32
What happened: Trailing 11-10 after one quarter, the host Sundevils erupted for 74 points in the next 24 minutes to roll to a blowout win in District 2-4A play. Still unbeaten at home, Española outscored the visiting Tigers 54-14 in the second half as 11 Sundevils scored at least one point.
Standouts: Jasmine Baca and Jordan Torres led Española with 12 points apiece while Kianna Duran added 11. Of the 32 points Taos scored, 20 of them came from Kiona Ely.
What’s next: Española (5-1 overall, 2-0 district) heads to Moriarty on Thursday; Taos (2-3, 1-1) hosts Los Alamos that same night.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 44, Monte del Sol 25
What happened: ATC is still among the ranks of the unbeaten, thanks to a balanced scoring attack led by Perla Miramontes and her team-high 12 points. The Phoenix (4-0 overall, 1-0 in District 2-2A) trailed 5-3 after one quarter but held Monte del Sol off the scoreboard in the second period and carried an 11-5 lead into halftime. The Phoenix put the game away in the third quarter with a 17-6 run.
Standouts: Araceli Pena led the Dragons (1-3, 0-1) with 13 points while Daisy Ortiz added eight. Charli Kiseoglu and Ananya Mulakala each had eight points for ATC, which forced 34 Monte del Sol turnovers to help pull away as the game progressed.
What’s next: Monte del Sol travels to Santa Fe Prep on Thursday night; ATC is home against Estancia on Saturday.
Capital 64, Manzano 40
What happened: The Jaguars (2-4 overall, 2-2 in District 5-5A) snapped a four-game losing streak thanks, in part, to an overwhelming second half in which they outscored the Monarchs 32-16. The win keeps them alive in the district race heading into a pair of home games against Rio Grande and unbeaten Albuquerque High.
Standouts: Brenda Piñon led Capital with 14 points. Ethena Silva added 12 and Rebecca Sorensen 10.
What’s next: Capital hosts winless Rio Grande on Thursday night.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.