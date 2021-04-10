Boys basketball
St. Michael’s 69, Raton 59
What happened: The Horsemen are slowly making their way to full strength as a number of key players come back from football and various injuries. Evidence of that was on display in a win against the Tigers as a strong second quarter helped them pull away in a key District 2-3A matchup.
Key players: Devin Flores dropped in 30 points for the Horsemen despite shin splints in both legs that had slowed him in previous games. Derek Martinez added 14 points and Lucas Coriz 13. Even Horsemen coach David Rodriguez was back on the bench after missing a couple of games.
Up next: St. Michael’s (3-1 overall, 3-1 in 2-3A) hosts Los Alamos in a nondistrict game Tuesday.
Monte del Sol 77, Tierra Encantada 29
What happened: Lots of big play from the Dragons’ bench was how this one went down. Sixth man Xandro Zubia had a career-high 26 points, dropping in half a dozen 3-pointers as Monte del Sol led 32-10 at the end of the first quarter and 52-13 at halftime. The second half went by in a flash since the final two quarters were played under the running clock via the mercy rule.
Key players: Brayan Roybal had 16 points and Kevin Enriquez 10, but the big show was that of Zubia, a sophomore whom head coach Ralph Casaus was the spark his team needed on a night in which the team’s reserves got plenty of time on the court.
Up next: Monte del Sol will host ATC on Tuesday at Christian Life.
Girls basketball
Monte del Sol 23, Tierra Encantada 11
What happened: If you ran home to grab a sandwich during the second quarter of this game, you didn’t miss much. Neither team scored in the quarter as the Dragons’ 6-3 halftime lead held up in the second half, thanks to an 11-6 outburst in the third quarter. Their 23 points were actually a season-high, surpassing the nine points they had in the opener and the 13 they scored last time out.
Key players: Gabriela Rosas had nine points to lead Monte del Sol. Daisy Ortiz added eight and Araceli Pena had six. The Alarcranes (0-1) got six points from Brianna Gonzales.
Up next: Monte (1-2) is at home Tuesday against ATC; Tierra Encantada is at Menaul on April 20.
Cleveland 57, Capital 26
What happened: The Jaguars lost their fourth straight game, dropping a nondistrict game on the road to the Storm (5-1). Cleveland blew the game open early, outscoring Capital 24-3 in the first quarter and holding the Jaguars (1-4) to single digits in every period. The Storm led 27-9 at the half and were up 44-18 entering the final quarter.
Key players: Ethena Silva led Capital with 13 points, the first time she has led the Jaguars in scoring this season.
Up next: Capital returns to district play Tuesday night at home against Manzano.
