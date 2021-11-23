Boys basketball
Santa Fe Prep 62, Coronado 44
What happened: The Blue Griffins started off the season with a trip to Gallina on Tuesday against the Leopards. It was a productive opener, as they used a 22-6 scoring run in the third quarter to produce a 48-24 lead heading into the final quarter. "I'm glad to get those first-game jitters out of the way," Prep head coach Joe Vigil said. "We were a little cold in the beginning, but our defense was solid, and it gave us the opportunity to get some layups and stuff."
Top players: Senior Finn Coles led the way for Prep with 25 points. Coronado had Marcos Martinez score 13 points, while Andrew Valdez added 11.
What's next: Santa Fe Prep heads to Albuquerque for the Sandia Prep Invitational on Dec. 2. Coronado plays at Escalante on Wednesday.
Girls basketball
Los Alamos 37, St. Michael's 26
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers clamped down on the Lady Horsemen in the second half of both teams' season opener Tuesday in Sullivan Gymnasium. Los Alamos held leads of 20-18 at the half and 25-22 entering the fourth before outscoring St. Michael's 12-4 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Top players: Freshman GG Romero had 12 points to lead Los Alamos, with nine coming in the first half. St. Michael's was led by Jada Lujan's 10 points, but all of them came in the first half.
What's next: Los Alamos plays at Albuquerque Valley on Saturday. St. Michael's has its home opener against Academy for Technology and the Classics on Tuesday.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 52, McCurdy 17
What happened: The Phoenix relied on their defense, which did not allow the Lady Bobcats to score double figures in any quarter of both teams' season opener in Memorial Gymnasium. ATC jumped out to an 18-5 lead after a quarter, then outscored McCurdy 10-4 in the second for a 28-9 advantage. "I was really happy with our defense," Phoenix head coach Ron Drake said. "Our offense is a little stale right now, but we've only had six practices with everybody."
Top players: Sophomore Charli Koseolgu led ATC with 11 points.
What's next: ATC plays at St. Michael's on Tuesday.
West Las Vegas 54, Socorro 44
What happened: The Lady Dons were steady and consistent in their season opener against the Lady Warriors in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. They scored 27 points in both halves, while eight players scored. Socorro stayed within 37-34 entering the final quarter before West Las Vegas outscored the visiting team 17-11 to close out the nondistrict win.
Top players: Lady Dons junior guard Jacelyn Morgan was equally consistent, scoring four points in the first three quarters before exploding for 10 in the final period for a team-high 22 points. Lily Martinez added nine points, while Tyra Horner added eight. Taelene Fowler paced the Lady Warriors with 15 points.
What's next: West Las Vegas plays Laguna Acoma on Saturday in the John A Wilson Complex at New Mexico Highlands University in a boys/girls doubleheader.
