When Nutthanan Leardsakulphasuk feels the stress and weight of lofty expectations on the golf course, she learned to put on a happy face.
Especially on her golf balls.
The Santa Fe Prep junior makes sure her “happy face” ball faces her when she lines up her tee shots to remind of the most important thing she can do during a tournament.
“I’m, like, ‘Don’t forget to smile,’ ” Leardsakulphasuk said. “It’s a reminder to remind myself that you’re great. You just have to smile, because sometimes I think too much about the shot.”
When Tuesday afternoon came to an end at The Canyon Club at Four Hills, Leardsakulphasuk had a lot to smile about. So, too, did the Lady Horsemen of St. Michael’s. Both of them ended in similar positions in the individual and team portions of the Class 1A/3A State Golf Championships — third place.
Leardsakulphasuk shot a 28-over 100 to finish five shots behind Hot Springs’ Logan Woods and individual champion Tivonne Anaya, who won by eight strokes over Woods and 13 to Leardsakulphasuk. Meanwhile, St. Michael’s overcame a five-stroke margin to East Mountain by shooting a second-day 161-over 447 that was 33 strokes better than the Lady Timberwolves to take third by a 925-942 margin over the two-day event.
Both of them could take joy in finishing their 2023 seasons strong, with solid performances on the back nine. Leardsakulphasuk entered the 10th hole coming off consecutive double bogeys that left a sour taste in her mouth.
She said it stemmed from her mental frame of mind, and she set about changing it after the second double bogey.
“I was telling myself, ‘I can’t go on with this attitude; I need to stop,’ ” Leardsakulphasuk said. “I needed to focus more. I mean, what’s so hard about par? It’s just a par. So I needed to get it on.”
While she started with a couple of bogeys on No. 10 and 11, Leardsakulphasuk was keeping herself out of trouble and giving herself a chance for pars. That finally happened on the four-4 12th, and she followed it up with a par on 13.
She was oh-so-close to making it three straight pars on 14, but her put stopped inches short of the cup. But Leardsakulphasuk found herself in second place and momentum on her side.
Another thing Leardsakulphasuk did was avoid looking at the online app to see where she stood in the standings.
“[Monday], I was stressing myself out by looking at the leaderboard,” Leardsakulphasuk said. “My coaches said, ‘You know what? You’re doing that today. You’re gonna focus on the game.’ ”
But there were a couple of hiccups on the way to the finish line. When her third shot on the par-5 15th found the bunker, it took her three tries to get out of it and led to a quadruple bogey that dragged her down to seventh.
Leardsakulphasuk rebounded with bogeys at 16 and 17, but finished with a 9 on the par-4 18th as her second shot it a tree 30 yards away and she again needed three tries to get out of a bunker.
In spite of those two holes, Leardsakulphasuk accomplished what she wanted coming into the tournament.
“I wanted to finish better than ninth [which she did last year],” Leardsakulphasuk said. “I am pretty happy about it, and because I’m a junior, I’m gonna go back and practice and get back to state next year.”
As for St. Michael’s, it collected the green trophy, and head coach Robin Martinez said it was a just reward for the hard work the girls put in during the season.
After all, they rewarded Martinez with a memento of their own.
“They crack me up,” Martinez said. “They got me a little book, The ABCs of Golf, and they posted sayings and photos from the season of us doing different things. It was really special, very heartfelt. It was really cool.”
Perhaps one of those sayings was “finish strong,” which is something Martinez told the Lady Horsemen as they worked their way through the back nine to complete the comeback.
Three of the scoring foursome shot better on the back nine, led by sophomore Maya Pino. She shaved 11 strokes off her front-nine score and shot a 16-over 52. Only Madeline Iumus had a higher back-nine score, as her 58 was just one stroke worse than her 57 at the turn.
Overall, the Lady Horsemen shot 234 on the back nine, while East Mountain labored through a 236 score that lengthened its deficit. Senior Mads Nielsen said the most important shot for the team was the first shot off of every hole.
“It’s how you decide to play your first shot, and how you decide to execute and your attitude after that,” Nielsen said. “If you have a bad first shot, you can come back from that. But if you just decide that you hit a bad shot and the rest of the hole is going to be bad, then you’re going to have that negative energy and it’s going to reflect in your scores.”
On the boys side, Santa Fe Prep sophomore William Babcock rebounded from a rough opening round 23-over 96 by shooting a 15-over 88 on Day 2 to finish 16th overall at 154.
Santa Fe Indian School finished the program’s first state tournament with a 122-over 410, which was six shots better than its opening day round. Braves head coach Kevin Lewis said his team got over the first-day jitters by going to Santa Ana Golf Club and working on their game and mindset.
“Today was team day, and we attacked it as a team,” Lewis said. “They all played better, second day on the course. We’re gonna make a run for it next year.”