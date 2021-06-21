ALBUQUERQUE — The trick to staying poised while watching your golf ball roll nearly four body lengths beyond the hole on a routine putt isn’t nearly as scientific as it would seem.
The knee-jerk reaction is to internally panic and maybe freak out a little on the outside; things Karen Tian admitted were part of the equation.
The Santa Fe Prep sophomore held it together, though, and calmly sank the most clutch putt in her school’s history to win the individual title at Monday’s Class 1A-3A State Golf Tournament at Los Altos.
“No, I don’t really have any tricks in a time like that,” Tian said at watching her ball thunder past the cup on the final hole of the day. “I just focus on the putt, that’s it. Overall I just tried to keep a level head coming into the final three holes.”
She overcame a double bogey on the 16th, a minor stumble that allowed playing partner Harley Richardson to close the gap heading down the stretch. Part of Socorro’s title run in the team category, Richardson kept the heat on until the very end.
Richardson saved par on the 18th with a clutch putt, setting the stage for Tian’s own storybook finish. She two-putted to ensure a one-stroke victory and avoid a playoff.
“I hit my first putt really long, like 20 feet [past the hole],” she said. “It was a downhill putt and just blew it past the hole.”
As her return try disappeared into the hole, Tian became the first female golf in Santa Fe Prep’s history — and just second overall sine Paul Otte III in 2007 — to win a state championship. She’s also the second straight girl (and third in four tournaments) from Santa Fe to win a title, joining Carisa Padilla from St. Michael’s, the 2017 and 2019 small-school champion.
Socorro won the team championship, edging Texico by three strokes. St. Michael’s was sixth, 93 shots off Socorro’s pace. Madeline Imus was the top finisher for the Lady Horsemen, carding a plus-38 110 to claim 21st place. Teammates Liyah Cifuentes and Kaitlyn Armijo were two shots back with Cameren Gantt closing the books with a 116. Maya Pino was close behind at 119.
The St. Michael’s boys took home third place, led by the outstanding play of diminutive eighth grader Elijah Salazar. Standing 5-foot-2 and weighing (according to his own calculations) 100 pounds, he finished fifth overall with an 8-over 80.
“Today, it was all about my short game and my putting, but I’m proud that I did this good as an eighth grader in my first year doing this,” Salazar said. “It’s easy to compare playing against seniors, guys who hit the ball 100 yards further than me. It’s crazy how good I played against these kind of people.”
He played in the same foursome as overall winner Jackson Hicks of New Mexico Military Institute. Hicks demonstrated the kind of driving acumen Salazar was referring to when he blasted his tee shot on the par-5 12th hole 50 yards beyond the water hazard whose outermost edge was measured at 289 yards from the box. Salazar’s tee shot was about a football field’s length behind, but he still managed to par it with a reliable short game that served him well all day.
The Horsemen’s team total of 375 was well off the 328 pace set by winner Clovis Christian and was 24 behind Socorro. St. Michael’s had Trevor Erickson and Jason Jarod Bowen each finish in the top 20 while Preston Wooten was 26th and Francesco Aimale 34th.
CLASS 5A
The Santa Fe High girls finished 10th in Monday’s big-school tournament at Arroyo del Oso, carding a team total of 460 to finish 132 shots behind state champion Piedra Vista.
Lauren Martinez-Sandoval was the lone Demon to break 100, finishing with a 27-over 99 to finish 33rd overall. Teammates McKenzie Sanchez, Aubrey Martinez-Sandoval, Luci Cassidy-Jones and Ailey Cassidy-Jones finished no higher than 44th, each checking in with triple-digit scores led by Sanchez’s 112.
In Class 4A, Los Alamos finished tied for fourth in the boys' team standings while the girls were alone in fifth.
One or the best rounds of the day was turned in by Jessica Osden of Los Alamos. She broke par with a 1-under 71 to tie for fourth, two shots behind the winner.
