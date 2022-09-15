What happened: How hot are the Blue Griffins? Their five-match winning streak after beating the Lady Dragons in the Municipal Recreation Complex is their longest since the 2017 team won 13 straight. It was a dominant second-half performance by Prep, as it scored eight unanswered goals after taking a 3-1 lead into the break.
Top players: Marley Belyeu ended up with five goals and dished out an assist, while Lusa Hirsch-Arnett had three goals and an assist. Fionnuala Moore had a pair of goals, while Madeleine Mena handed out four assists.
What's next: Prep (7-2) aims for six in a row when it plays Navajo Prep at home Saturday. Monte del Sol (2-4) takes on Las Vegas Robertson on Sept. 24 on the road.
Boys soccer
St. Michael's 3, Taos 0
What happened: The Horsemen were as efficient as they were in their 3-0 win over the Tigers during the Sangre de Cristo Classic in August. St. Michael's built a 1-0 lead on Trevor Erickson's goal in the 15th minute on a shot that deflected off a Tiger into the net. The only thing keeping St. Michael's from running away with the nondistrict match at Eco Park was the play of Tigers goalkeeper Hayden Greywolf. The Horsemen didn't pad their lead until the 50th minute on Elijah Gutierrez's goal.
Top players: Erickson had two goals. Jonathan Wheeler recorded his first assist of the season on Erickson's second goal. Gavin Miera also had an assist.
What's next: St. Michael's (7-2) play Tierra Encantada on Tuesday at Salvador Perez Park. Taos (1-5-1) plays Saturday at Bloomfield.
Volleyball
Abq. Legacy Academy 3, New Mexico School for the Deaf 0
What happened: The Lady Roadrunners hit a speed bump in their District 7-1A opener against the Lady Silverbacks, and the result was a 25-11, 25-12, 25-17 sweep by the host team in Albuquerque. "They're a very good team with stronger hitters, too," NMSD head coach Letty Perez wrote in an email.
Top players: None were mentioned by Perez.
What's next: NMSD (3-1, 0-1) takes on the Albuquerque co-op team of Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Classical on Sept. 27.