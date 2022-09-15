Girls soccer 

Santa Fe Prep 11, Monte del Sol 1

What happened: How hot are the Blue Griffins? Their five-match winning streak after beating the Lady Dragons in the Municipal Recreation Complex is their longest since the 2017 team won 13 straight. It was a dominant second-half performance by Prep, as it scored eight unanswered goals after taking a 3-1 lead into the break.  

Popular in the Community