Boys basketball
What happened: The Demons shook off a sluggish start to build a 25-19 halftime lead, but the Matadors always seem to make a run just when the host team looked like it was about to pull away in a District 5-5A game in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
“A few times in the game, we’d get the lead up to seven, eight, nine, even 10 points,” Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole said. “They’d call a timeout, and instead of us getting up to 14, 15 or 16, they’d cut it down to six or five.”
Still, the Demons finished strong, with 19 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Standouts: P.J. Lovato and Fedonta “JB” White each had 14 points to lead a quartet of double-digit scorers. Cody Garcia added 13 and Cruz Martinez had 12.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (14-3 overall, 2-0 in 5-5A) heads to Albuquerque to play Manzano on Tuesday.
What happened: The Bulldogs proved to be a thorn in the Jaguars’ side, but a 10-0 late in the game handed the Jaguars a 51-38 lead that held up in a 5-5A game in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. Junior Dominic Luna was strong in the fourth quarter, scoring eight points to help Capital outscore Albuquerque High (5-11, 0-2) 15-9 in the fourth quarter. Two nights after scoring 33 in a 62-59 loss at home to Santa Fe High, Bulldogs senior guard Jude Tapia only had 12 points.
Standouts: T.J. Sanchez had a team-high 22 points for Capital, while Luna finished with 19 and Brandon Saiz had 11.
What’s next: Capital (16-2, 2-0) heads to Albuquerque Sandia on Tuesday.
What happened: Things were not looking up for the Lady Horsemen, as Raton was within 24-15 at the half of the 2-3A opener for St. Michael’s in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. All it took was eight minutes and 29 points to ease worried minds, as St. Michael’s outscored the Lady Tigers 29-2 to take a 53-17 lead into the fourth.
“That’s out game average sometimes,” Lady Horsemen head coach Martin Esquibel said with a chuckle. “After the game, I told them, ‘Look, it’s nothing I did. That was all you.’ We just had a conversation about being focused.”
Standouts: Lauryn Pecos had 16 points to pace St. Michael’s, while Rachel Morgan added 12 and Stella Valencia scored 10.
What’s next: The Lady Horsemen (10-8, 1-0) travel in town to play Santa Fe Indian School on Wednesday. Raton (2-13, 0-2) returns to Santa Fe on Tuesday to play Santa Fe Prep in a nondistrict game.
What happened: The Elkettes pressed their way to a 24-7 lead at the half of a 2-4A game in Otero Gymnasium, but Lady Tigers guard Madelynn Quintana hit three 3-pointers as the margin dwindled to 37-26 heading into the fourth. Pojoaque went back to the press and held Taos to just six points the rest of the way.
“They played inspired, and we were sort of lackadaisical,” Elkettes head coach Seledon Martinez said. “I should have put the press back on right away.”
Standouts: Michaela Martinez led Pojoaque with 14 points, and Hennessei Calabaza added 10. Quintana led Taos with 15 points, and 13 came in the third quarter.
What’s next: Pojoaque (14-5, 2-0) plays Moriarty on Feb. 1. Taos (7-10, 0-2) takes on Portales on Tuesday in a nondistrict game at West Las Vegas.
