Monday was the first official day of basketball practice across the state, but was it really the first day of practice?

While gyms were filled with the sounds of sneaker squeaks, dribbles and swishes from made shots, most schools use the first day or two — or sometimes more — on tryouts. It’s a process they go through, even though most of the players who will make up the varsity, junior varsity and C-team rosters are already well-known to most coaching staffs. Those future members spent the summer and off-season working out with the program, while a handful of hopefuls show up to try and make a splash on the first day of practice.

At Santa Fe High, there were about eight participants who showed up for a 7:30 a.m. tryout. At Capital, it was four freshmen and a senior. St. Michael’s saw about 10 new faces.

