Santiago Montoya shoots Monday during a drill at Santa Fe High School's basketball tryouts. About eight potential players showed up, but coach Zack Cole said they would have to show something remarkable during their evaluation as around 80 players have already been working with the team through the summer and are competing for around 40 spots.
Santa Fe High School's boys basketball head coach Zach Cole gathers those being evaluated for a spot on the Demons' team during Monday's 7:30 a.m. tryout. 'To truly be a student who is not a part of the program, you got to be pretty talented to prove yourself in a couple of days,' Cole said. 'If you are, it will stand out, and we will identify it as coaches.'
Monday was the first official day of basketball practice across the state, but was it really the first day of practice?
While gyms were filled with the sounds of sneaker squeaks, dribbles and swishes from made shots, most schools use the first day or two — or sometimes more — on tryouts. It’s a process they go through, even though most of the players who will make up the varsity, junior varsity and C-team rosters are already well-known to most coaching staffs. Those future members spent the summer and off-season working out with the program, while a handful of hopefuls show up to try and make a splash on the first day of practice.
At Santa Fe High, there were about eight participants who showed up for a 7:30 a.m. tryout. At Capital, it was four freshmen and a senior. St. Michael’s saw about 10 new faces.
Zack Cole, the Demons head boys basketball coach, said the players who just show up have to show something remarkable to break into a group of about 80 players already competing for between 40-45 spots on the three teams.
The tryout process will be complete by Tuesday morning, Cole said, and the rosters will become official.
“To truly be a student who is not a part of the program, you got to be pretty talented to prove yourself in a couple of days,” Cole said. “If you are, it will stand out, and we will identify it as coaches.”
The tryout might be a last gasp for some prospective players, but other players who have established their spots are understandably impatient at the process.
"We want to just work on stuff right away," Santa Fe High senior guard Santi Montoya said. "This is all basic stuff, for the guys who might not make the team. We just want to get started with our plays and get ready — right now."
St. Michael’s head boys coach Gerard Garcia said tryouts this year were more competitive because there were more students opting to try out. He said the program usually gains a handful of expected players who contribute in some fashion. Garcia added it appears the coronavirus pandemic discouraged some potential players from participating but as school has returned to a more normal routine, the desire to participate in activities and athletics has grown.
“They are missing the sports,” Garcia said. “They just want to get back to their regular routine.”
Garcia added this is the first of a couple of tryouts, with the second one involving football players upon the completion of their season. The Horsemen are preparing for their Class 3A semifinal against Socorro on Friday, and a win will mean they won’t be available until after Thanksgiving.
Garcia said he is mulling the possibility of holding a practice/tryout that weekend once the football team is done because the basketball team’s first game is set for Nov. 29 at home against Los Alamos.
Capital head boys coach Ben Gomez said he took the first hour of Monday’s practice to assess the new players and usually the process washes out those who will play for the program and those who won’t. The second hour is dedicated to preparing for Saturday’s scrimmages Capital will host with several other schools.
“How good is your basketball IQ is going to determine whether you are going to be invited or not,” Gomez said. “Going through the evaluation process, you pretty much know more or less that this guy needs a lot of work or that this guy could maybe help us out and produce later on down the road.”
Santa Fe Prep head boys coach Joe Vigil said the tryout process is not nearly as cut-throat for his program, because the school has a no-cut policy. However, he said it takes a few days to determine what skills a player brings and how they fit into the program.
“We’re determining what our weaknesses are so we can work on them, whether it’s rebounding or shooting or whatever it is,” Vigil said. “We have to assess what we have as a cohesive team, and this is really the first day of having that entire group.”
Once the process is complete, then the true development of each team truly begins — whether it starts in Hour 2 or Day 2.