Welcome to the dark side, coach.
For the better part of his two years as an assistant coach at Arizona State, Danny Gonzales never quite understood the value his boss, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards, was selling him about scaled-back practices with diminished contact.
An NFL veteran of 10 years and a coach in the league from 1990-2008, he learned how to do more with less. With roster sizes drastically limited compared to college programs, pro teams do most of their prep work with little to no full contact once the season starts. Going full speed simply isn’t an option because anything more puts players’ health at risk, and with 53 men on an active roster, there’s no room for injuries from players running into one another.
When Edwards was named Arizona State’s head coach in 2018, he hired Gonzales as his defensive coordinator. Without the NFL background on his side, Gonzales quickly learned that Edwards wanted nothing to do with going full speed with full contact in practice.
He had players run most workouts without full pads, deferring to a full-speed, little-contact approach designed to keep people on their feet and out of the training room.
“For two years for me it was super frustrating,” Gonzales admitted. “It wasn’t what I believed in and I didn’t think we were going to be able to build the defense that I wanted in the time that was coming.”
Gonzales cut his teeth in the Rocky Long school of hard knocks. The former University of New Mexico coach believed in learning through physically challenging practices, pushing players to the limit and having them learn to be tough through grinding workouts.
Gonzales said he tried to get Edwards to let him run his defense the way Long did with his, but Edwards stood his ground.
“We made vast improvement over a time, so having that opportunity and that experience and what I was put up against in that time in my life, being opposed to being the enemy of COVID that we’re facing right now, that’s really given me the opportunity to be creative and do some things,” Gonzales said. “The limitations that we have now, going in smaller groups, not being able to have contact, not being able to do those things — had I not been at Arizona State for two years, I’d be lost.”
Gonzales was a player and later a coach in Long’s system at New Mexico, a system the pair took to San Diego State where they built one of the most respected defenses in the country. The constant bloody-knuckle work was, as Long always liked to say, a means of iron sharpening iron.
Gonzales wanted badly for that same approach to be adopted at Arizona State.
Edwards’ message was simple: Find a way to adapt to what you have, not what you want. Complaining about it does zero good to you or the players.
So Gonzales searched for someone who made a living of making more with less.
“I went into this mode of trying to find out who was out there that does things similar to ourselves at our level,” he said.
He found it at tiny St. John’s University, an NCAA Division III school in Collegeville, Minn. By rule, D-3 schools can’t offer athletic scholarships. What’s more, the Johnnies don’t have lights on their field and most of the players have class until 3 p.m.
By time they hit the field for practice an hour later, they only had about 45 minutes before the sun went down. On top of that, the team never worked out in pads. Their only shot at full contact came on game day.
All they’ve done is win 653 games in their history, more than any D-3 team in the country. Their legendary coach from 1953-2012 was John Gagliardi, whose 489 wins are the most of any coach at any level.
Gagliardi never made excuses. He never wanted anyone to feel sorry for him.
Gonzales took notes. He even met with the St. John’s coaching staff to pick their brains and learn their ways.
“It convinced me that, OK, we can do this,” Gonzales said.
He went back to Edwards and shared his thoughts, then implemented his own ASU-flavored technique to fit the Sun Devils’ system. It worked. The ASU defense went from one of the Pac-12’s worst to one of its best in his two seasons, a meteoric rise that got UNM’s attention when it went shopping for a new head coach in December.
Toss in a global pandemic, and we finally catch up to the Gonzales timeline. Everything he learned about load management from Edwards, everything he gleaned from tiny St. John’s — it’s all being put to use now that UNM is limited to groups of no more than five at a time at practice as a precaution against COVID-19.
Rather than sulk about the Lobos’ predicament — the team was supposed to open its season Saturday at Colorado State but instead will sit home after elevated coronavirus numbers in Bernalillo County forced the game to be canceled — Gonzales has found a way forward. His plan to keep the players engaged and keep the coaches motivated is paying dividends behind the scenes.
Given a chance to catch his breath last week, he sat down at his desk and dialed up his old boss in Tempe, Ariz. Edwards called ASU assistant coach Marvin Lewis, another former NFL player and coach, into his office to join in on the conversation.
“They were laughing at me and just having a great old time, saying ‘Oh he’s finally come over to the dark side of practicing and no contact and all those things,’ ” Gonzales said. “It wasn’t my choice but you got to make the best of the situation you’re in.”
Lobos notes
The men’s basketball team has added former Air Force head coach Dave Pilipovich to Paul Weir’s staff. The announcement was made Friday.
Pilipovich’s title will be that of special assistant. He was Air Force’s head coach for eight years, winning 110 games.
“Dave can truly make us better from top to bottom,” Weir said. “I am incredibly fortunate that he elected to come here and support me and this program turning the corner and making it special once again.”
Pilipovich was also a Falcons assistant for five years. Before that he had stops as an assistant at Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Robert Morris, Georgia State and Florida Atlantic.
