New Mexico’s ski scene always seems to get its fair share of national and regional media coverage and accolades, and it is always interesting to see what others are saying about our fair state. Here is a summary of recent comments I’ve run across.
Regional ski areas did quite well in Ski Magazine’s annual resort guide. Telluride, Colo., received the best ranking, coming in at No. 7 in the West.
“Your mother probably told you that it is not polite to stare but admittedly, for a place like Telluride, it’s hard not to,” the story said. “The historic Western town sits comfortably in a small picturesque box canyon surrounded by granite cliffs and snow laden peaks, and appears as one of Mother Nature’s greatest masterpieces.”
It ranked high for luxury lodging and dining, down-day activities, scenery (trailing only Alberta, Canada’s Lake Louise) and charm.
Taos came in 12th, ahead of Jackson Hole (16th) and Snowbird (No. 29), with the top ranking for challenge, third for charm, No. 4 for local flavor and eighth for value. Landing 18th was Crested Butte, notching a No. 10 finish for challenge and sixth for charm.
Wolf Creek garnered a three-page spread in Ski’s January issue. The story’s opening paragraph says: “Deep in the heart of southern Colorado’s San Juan Mountain Range lies one of the country’s most profoundly independent resorts. Family owned and operated since 1976 [by a former Santa Fe family, the Pitchers, who long directed Ski Santa Fe], Wolf Creek Ski Area has built itself into a perennial favorite for locals and visitors alike, returning year after year for the area’s hallmark steeps and legendary snow accumulation.”
It was also the subject of a nice feature in the October issue of Powder. The story called it a “catcher’s mitt for snowstorms” and notes it “averages 460 inches annually, the most in Colorado.”
A Liftopia post Dec. 30 by Kristen Lummis touted New Mexico.
“While there are many fantastic North American ski destinations, if you’re looking for a special winter trip, start with New Mexico,” it said. “The first ski trails in New Mexico were cut on Sandia Peak by the Albuquerque Ski Club in 1935. Today you’ll find eight unique ski areas and resorts, each of them worth visiting.
Local writer Lynn Cline in the November issue of Local Flavor hailed Taos Ski Valley’s admirable B Corp ranking. Certified B Corps are verified by B Lab, a nonprofit that evaluates how companies create value for employees, the local community and the environment.
Taos came in for more kudos in a story on maddogski.com in April 2019 by Rob Freeman, who wrote, “Suddenly, there was Taos Ski Valley, the village at 2,840-metres [9,320 feet] — and rising from the base area the towering, heavily-mogulled Al’s Run. The sight of this intimidating slope has caused many a car full of Texans to do a rapid U-turn and head straight back down the canyon. That’s why they put a sign up saying, reassuringly, ‘Don’t panic. From here you can see only 1/15th of Taos skiing. We have easy runs too.’ This is serious skiing in a singular location and takes Taos to a high position on my shortlist of the world’s top resorts.”
Dan Geisen wrote on www.getskitickets.com, “Do you believe in magic? If not, there’s a piece of real estate in northern New Mexico called the Sangre de Cristo Mountains that will point you in the right direction. It’s so magical it is designated the Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway. And along this loop that traverses mountain valleys and high deserts, along rivers and lakes and through some historic mountain towns, you’ll find three ski resorts — Taos, Red River and Angel Fire — that will go a long way to bolster your belief in the magical essence of this place.”
He dug up the amazing fact that Angel Fire’s high-speed Chile Express is the second longest chairlift in the world at 2.1 miles.
Phil Johnson, in his column “Ski Lines” published by the Schenectady Daily Gazette on Feb. 6, reported comments from the recent NASJA regional tour by David Norden, Taos’ CEO, who said he was charged with a tough task when he arrived in 2013 — “to improve everything and change nothing.”
Conditions and events
Ski Santa Fe has a 80-inch base. This weekend the Bus Tapes rocks the deck at Totemoff’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Taos Ski Valley has a 70-inch base, with all lifts operational and all but five runs open. the International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association sanctioned Junior Freeride Competition runs through Sunday.
Red River has a 46-inch base. The Southwest Freeride Series rolls into town Saturday for a USASA slopestyle event in the Hollywood Terrain Park, and a slalom and GS snowboard event Sunday. For details, see www.southwestfreerideseries.com.
Angel Fire has 45 inches with everything open; Sipapu has 36 inches and 100 percent open; Pajarito Mountain is at 37 inches and 32 of 44 runs open; Sandia Peak has 45 inches and 100 percent open; Ski Apache has 38 inches and 47 of 55 runs open.
Wolf Creek has 69 inches with all runs open; Crested Butte has 53 inches with most everything open; Telluride has 47 inches; Monarch Mountain has 61 inches; and Purgatory has 49 inches.
