It’s the one the entire city has been waiting for: A meaningful high school game with real, actual stakes between longstanding rivals Capital and Santa Fe High.
It only took 30 years, but here we are.
Yes, yes, the Demons’ loss last week to Del Norte put a dent in what would have been a winner-take-all scenario in District 2/6-5A, but this game could still send both teams into the postseason should Santa Fe High win. Here’s a quick glance at what to look for:
Friday
Santa Fe High (4-5, 1-1 in 2/6-5A) at Capital (5-3, 2-0)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Overview: This game will be won on the ground. Minus a bona fide passing attack from either team, it’ll come down to defense, running the ball and minimizing the explosive plays that each offense is known for.
If you haven’t seen Santa Fe High, pay close attention to No. 32. That’s running back Mortell Mora, a sophomore who blistered the Los Alamos defense for 200-plus yards and has the big-play potential of a versatile back who can run over people or catch the ball out of the backfield and make plays in space. Give him any kind of running room and he’s as dangerous as anyone in this end of the state.
As for Capital, it’s the same ol’ same ol’ as RBs Luke Padilla and Gio Muñoz combine to form perhaps the most dynamic 1-2 punch in 5A. They have nearly 2,000 yards between them despite missing plenty of time due to injuries. Muñoz has been banged up for at least half the season, but when he’s healthy, it truly changes the game for Padilla. It forces defenses to focus on two threats rather than one.
Don’t overlook the defenses. Capital’s unit is vastly underrated for some reason, having shut out four opponents and holding four of the last five teams the Jaguars have faced to a combined 13 points.
The favorite: Capital by 13.
Why: The Jaguars have the best résumé of anyone in 2/6-5A and, given home field advantage, will be more than anxious to show it against the one team everyone on the south side wants to beat.
