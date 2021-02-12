Just hours before its biggest game of the season, the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team was upstaged by the pandemic and forced to pump
the brakes on a much-anticipated shot at first place in the Mountain West Conference.
Friday’s opener of a two-game series at league-leading Colorado State was postponed after an unnamed Lobos player tested positive for COVID-19. She was immediately isolated and the team placed into quarantine in its Fort Collins, Colo., hotel.
UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said Friday the team would remain in place until at least Sunday morning and no decision about its travel plans would be made until then.
It’s the Lobos’ second bout with the coronavirus this season. The team endured an exposure to an unidentified assistant coach in December that forced a weeklong shutdown. Friday’s case is the first for an active player on either of UNM’s basketball teams.
Last week the UNM men had their series at Colorado State called off after assistant coach Scott Padgett was found to have been in close contact with a person outside the basketball bubble who had shown symptoms of the coronavirus. The team was on a bus headed home to Albuquerque the next morning.
“Right now I’ll tell you that I don’t think there’s any one option that’s better than the other because we’re literally just trying to take it minute by minute,” Nuñez said.
The Lobo women, whose 9-2 overall record and 6-2 mark in MWC play equate to the fewest games played of any team in the conference, have had six Mountain West games canceled or postponed. With just three weeks remaining before the start of the conference tournament in Las Vegas, Nev., the Lobos will attempt to make up no fewer than four of those; both games against Colorado State and two against Boise State.
UNM is scheduled to play a pair of games at Wyoming on Wednesday and two more at Air Force starting Feb. 22 before wrapping up the regular season Feb. 28 and March 1 at Utah State. Nuñez said the MWC is tossing around the idea of having some teams travel to Las Vegas a week before the tournament to make up as many games as they can.
The Lobos entered this weekend with the MWC’s top NET Ranking at 60, followed by Colorado State at 76. Each team was counting on this series as a boost for a NCAA Tournament bid.
“If there’s a chance that we can make up one of those games, that’s our hope,” Nuñez said.
All of it, Nuñez added, is secondary to each team’s health. He said UNM learned of the positive COVID-19 test late Thursday, and by 6 a.m. Friday had contacted Colorado State with an update. That information was shared with health officials in Larimer County, Colo., where CSU is located. Those officials directed the teams to call off the series and have UNM quarantine for seven days.
Taking a week off could jeopardize the Wyoming series. Nuñez said the time frame could change depending on the health of the rest of the team and if anyone else over the next several days begins showing signs of contracting the coronavirus.
When talking about the Colorado State series after Thursday’s practice at Moby Arena, Lobos head coach Mike Bradbury proved prophetic when he said getting through the final few weeks of the season was “straight survival.”
Had UNM’s player tested positive at home in Albuquerque rather than on the road, Nuñez said Bernalillo County requires a 14-day quarantine whereas Larimer County only requires seven. He noted that guidelines differ from place to place, which is why he will take a couple of days to determine the best course forward before sending the team to Wyoming and the Air Force Academy, each of which has their own policies.
He said the team’s return home on Sunday could be particularly tricky thanks to the weather. A winter storm system is expected to dump snow all along the Rocky Mountain region, making travel a concern.
“There’s a lot of factors that are playing into this,” Nuñez said. “Biggest thing for us is, let’s kind of take it slow, take it day by day. Let’s get the testing done [Saturday], see if there’s any more situations that arise.”
Nuñez said there’s a difference to having an outbreak happen on the road as opposed to home. Aside from the varying health guidelines in different counties and states, there are the logistics of sheltering in place in hotels, eating pre-packaged meals in solitude and finding times and locations to test for COVID-19 while trying to continue practicing and being active.
“When it happens on the road, there’s a unique element about it,” Nuñez said. “You have to have coaches that are understanding and willing to work on all those different pieces.”
LOBOS NOTESNuñez said the MWC is exploring concepts of seeding its postseason tournaments knowing not all teams will be able to complete their games. Multiple plans are in place to determine seeds based on number of games played versus winning percentage and head-to-head.
He also hinted that that the MWC is preparing for a scaled-down tournament in which some teams may decide to opt out or simply not be able to play because of coronavirus concerns or outbreaks.
“The conference has been working on every one of those different components,” Nuñez said. “But to sit here today and say that I have answer, I don’t. But they are working on it because we have discussed this through the [athletic directors].”
